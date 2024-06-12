Man Utd held Thomas Frank meeting on day of FA Cup final - report

Manchester United officials reportedly met with the representatives of Brentford head coach Thomas Frank on the day the Red Devils won the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag is set to stay at United and sign a new contract with his current deal up in 2025, but only after the club took two-and-a-half weeks to decide on his future.

Ahead of last month's FA Cup final against Manchester City, reports claimed United had already decided to sack Ten Hag regardless of the outcome at Wembley. However, the Red Devils prevailed 2-1 and there was an extended period of silence from the club over his future.

The Athletic were first to report on Tuesday night that United had finally reached the decision to keep Ten Hag, but that doesn't mean they weren't considering alternative options.

Thomas Tuchel is widely reported to have held informal talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the weekend, though both parties decided not to advance on any previous mutual interest following this informal meeting.

The Telegraph report that United also met with Frank's camp on the day of the FA Cup final, though their hand was reluctantly forced in their pursuit of the Dane.

Earlier that week, Mauricio Pochettino - another manager who was on United's long list of potential Ten Hag successors - agreed to leave Chelsea by mutual consent. United were aware that Frank was a target for the Blues and so had to ramp up plans to discuss his availability.

Ultimately, Chelsea turned to Leicester City's Enzo Maresca while United's indecision rumbled on for another fortnight.

Brentford maintain they have not received any official approach regarding Frank, who, for his part, revealed last month his belief that he would stay at the Bees despite the interest in his services from elsewhere.

"I am really happy where I am," Frank said. "It is close to being the perfect club to be in. I can see myself being here for many more years.

"I am close to the owner, to the sports director, to everyone around the club. Brentford is a club where I really feel at home.

"Immediately I think it is flattering and a recognition in relation to what I do. And I am glad that others are noticing the work we are doing at Brentford. Having said that, what goes on at the club is not a one-man show.

"I am not going to comment on all the rumours that have been about me. You shouldn't believe everything."