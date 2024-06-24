Man Utd handed Joshua Zirkzee boost as Milan consider Romelu Lukaku - report

Manchester United could be left alone in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee as AC Milan are now looking at other strikers instead, with Romelu Lukaku an option, a report has claimed.

90min first revealed back in January that Zirkzee was firmly on United's radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports from all over England and Europe claimed last week that the Red Devils were advancing their interest in the Bologna striker.

Milan have also spent much of June in contact with Zirkzee's entourage. His contract contains a relatively affordable £34m release clause, but personal terms and agent fees have prevented a full agreement from being reached to this point, while it has been intimated this may not prove as problematic for United.

Gazzetta dello Sport write that Milan are ultimately not prepared to pay the £12.7m agent fees needed to wrap up a deal, and so are exploring other options in case these demands don't change.

One name under consideration at San Siro is Lukaku, who is widely expected to leave Chelsea having spent the last two years out on loan at Milan's Serie A rivals Inter and Roma.

However, a deal for Lukaku could be complicated by interest from Napoli, with Antonio Conte eyeing a potential reunion with the Belgium international.

Other strikers that Milan are looking at include Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion and Lille's Jonathan David, who spent the last two seasons playing under the Rossoneri's new head coach, Paulo Fonseca. Coincidentally, both Omorodion and David have been tipped to replace Lukaku at Chelsea.

Milan's priority in the meantime remains Zirkzee, who will wait until the end of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 campaign to decide his future. Though United are the only other team to step up their interest in the Dutchman to this point, Milan could also be rivalled by Arsenal and Juventus in the coming days and weeks.