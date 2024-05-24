Man Utd had most injuries in 2023-24

[Getty Images]

Manchester United suffered the most injuries in the 2023-24 Premier League season with 45 separate cases recorded.

Research conducted for more than 20 years by the Premier Injuries website suggests that the total number of individual injuries, where a player missed at least one Premier League game, was the highest they had recorded.

Many players suffered more than one injury.

Throughout the course of the season, 21 Old Trafford players were injured and a total of 1,620 days were lost to those on the sidelines.

This does not include left-back Tyrell Malacia because he was injured before the start of the campaign, but it does include Lisandro Martinez who has missed 214 days from three separate injuries.

The sight of Casemiro exposed as United's makeshift centre-back reflects that, at times, the club has had an entire XI out injured.

Erik ten Hag's side are one of four clubs, including Newcastle, Chelsea and Luton Town, that had 11 players absent in one game week.

