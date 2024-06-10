Man Utd fringe player receives surprise call-up to England camp for Euro 2024

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton has received a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad for training.

Heaton will now join the likes of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson in Germany after being asked to help out in a training role, working with the three other men between the sticks to prepare for the Three Lions' charge at Euro 2024.

He will also link up with United teammates Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo, who were chosen to be a part of Gareth Southgate's final squad. The goalkeeper boasts international experience as well as club level, having previously won three senior England caps under Roy Hodgson.

Taking to social media to share his thoughts on the news, Heaton said he was 'honoured' to receive the call.

He said: "Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad. To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment. We have a great squad, I'm excited and can't wait to join the group."

Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad.



To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment



We have a great squad, I’m excited and can't wait to join the group. pic.twitter.com/BvJ5yIHqtD — Tom Heaton (@TomHeatonGK) June 10, 2024

England boss Southgate explained his decision to include Heaton in the group, saying: "I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany. Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group led by Martyn Margetson.

"Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean. Off the field as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create. We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen."

The 34-year-old signed for United in the summer of 2021, after starting his career in the Red Devils' academy. The shot stopper made a welcome return to his boyhood club and last recorded a first-team appearance during the 2022/23 campaign in the Carabao Cup.