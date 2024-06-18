Man Utd fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season confirmed

Manchester United's fixtures for the 2024/25 Premier League season have been confirmed.

Erik ten Hag is set to lead the Red Devils into a third campaign having survived the sack at the end of a turbulent 2023/24 season.

United will begin the new season at home to Fulham on 16 August, opening the Premier League campaign on a Friday night.

After then travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion, United host Liverpool on 31 August prior to the September international break. The return fixtures takes place at Anfield on 4 January.

United will have to wait until the winter for their first derby, with a trip to Manchester City on 14 December. The reigning champions head to Old Trafford on 5 April.

United's Premier League season will end with two potentially tricky fixtures, with the Red Devils to play away at Chelsea on the pentultimate weekend before rounding off the campaign at home to Aston Villa.

Here is United's 2024/25 Premier League schedule in full.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT

