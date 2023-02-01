Man Utd finish off Forest to cruise into League Cup final

Kieran CANNING
·3 min read

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at Old Trafford after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on aggregate to reach the League Cup final.

Anthony Martial and Fred scored the goals for Ten Hag's men in the final 17 minutes of the semi-final, second leg as United set up a meeting with Newcastle at Wembley on February 26.

Three managers have left the club since United last won a trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

But Ten Hag is now just one game away from ending that drought in his first season in charge.

"I think we have a good squad so we have to demand and control the high standards," said the Dutchman. "You have to bring that every game.

"We are Manchester United. When you are a United player you have to match the standards."

The damage was done for the Red Devils in last week's 3-0 win at the City Ground in the first leg as Ten Hag was able to rotate his squad with United still involved in four competitions.

He made six changes from the side that beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday with Marcus Rashford among those left on the bench.

Wout Weghorst came closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time when the giant Dutch striker's header came back off the post, but the game opened up once Ten Hag made changes on the hour mark.

The former Ajax boss was handed a limited budget in the January transfer window after spending over £200 million ($247 million) in the summer with just the loan signings of Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland.

But the return of Jadon Sancho comes at just the right time to bolster United's attacking options.

The England international had been sidelined since October due to a combination of mental and physical issues, but made his return just after the hour mark.

Rashford and Martial were introduced alongside Sancho and made an instant impact.

"We have had to make lots of compromises in the season so far so hopefully now they are all available," added Ten Hag. "If you want to win trophies, you need them all to be available. You saw tonight you can bring a new dynamic off the bench."

Martial slotted home after Rashford's initial effort was blocked to open the scoring.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 as this time Rashford teed up Fred for the simplest of finishes into an empty net.

A much tougher test awaits in high-flying Newcastle, but defender Luke Shaw believes United are on the march towards silverware under Ten Hag.

"It's extremely pleasing but there's no point going to a final if we don't win it. It's where we want to be," said the England international.

"We want to get this club back to where it should be which is winning trophies. Newcastle are an extremely good team but it's a big moment for us in where we want to go."

kca/mw

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester United set up Carabao Cup final against Newcastle

    Anthony Martial and Fred struck at Old Trafford.

  • Steve Cooper demands big performance from Nottingham Forest at Man United

    Forest trail 3-0 from the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

  • Who are the Premier League’s winners and losers after transfer window closes?

    A look at how some of the top-flight teams tackled the January sales.

  • Leicester owner clears £194 million debt

    Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has relieved the club of an outstanding £194 million ($239 million) debt which had been owed to parent company King Power International (KPI).Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has taken over as chairman since the death of his father Vichai in a helicopter accident outside the club's stadium in 2018.

  • Arsenal strengthen and strugglers buy big in Premier League transfer window

    Chelsea were the biggest spenders of a record-breaking January transfer window for Premier League clubs while relegation-threatened teams also splashed the cash on a frenetic final day.Arsenal reinforce core The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand -- but have they done enough in January to get over the line?

  • Manchester United cruise into League Cup final vs Newcastle

    Back in the League Cup final, where Manchester United will face fellow top-four contenders Newcastle.

  • Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year wait to reach League Cup final

    Eddie Howe hailed Newcastle as "a club on the up" after they reached the League Cup final for the first time in 47 years with a 2-1 win against Southampton in Tuesday's semi-final second leg at jubilant St James' Park.Newcastle, who have never won the League Cup, are aiming to lift a major domestic trophy for the first time since the 1955 FA Cup.

  • Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles

    Two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use guns like AR-15s. Officials argue the weapons will keep students safe in a mass shooting.

  • Chelsea pay record fee for Fernandez as Cancelo joins Bayern

    Chelsea paid a Premier League record fee of 121 million euros to sign Enzo Fernandez as Joao Cancelo made a surprise move to Bayern Munich and Jorginho joined Arsenal on a frantic transfer deadline day in Europe.Premier League leaders Arsenal snapped up Italy midfielder Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported fee of £12 million.

  • Hall of Fame General Manager Bobby Beathard dies at 86

    Bobby Beathard, one of the best personnel executives in NFL history, has died at the age of 86. Beathard was a quarterback and defensive back at Cal Poly (one of his college teammates was John Madden) and had brief training camp stints in Washington and San Diego, but he began to make his mark after [more]

  • FIFA anxious to reboot Club World Cup after years of delays

    A little-loved member of FIFA’s family of soccer tournaments for so long, the latest Club World Cup starts Wednesday as a seven-team event two years after that format was due to have been abolished and two years before an ambitious revamp with up to 32 teams. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has wanted since being elected to lead soccer's world governing body in 2016 to create a bigger and better version of its only club tournament, an event he once valued at potentially worth $3 billion per edition promising tens of millions in prize money for each team. Until a major overhaul — likely in 2025 after the European season — FIFA goes year-to-year with the smaller mid-season version of the intercontinental championship that barely adds to its multi-billion dollar income.

  • Why did Bubba Watson join LIV Golf? His son who ‘never watched’ golf knew the team names

    "To grow the game is not getting the 60- and 70-year-olds to play, it's getting the young kids to play."

  • Video of Trump deposition in N.Y. fraud probe shows him taking the Fifth

    Exclusive: CBS News obtained video of a portion of the deposition, which includes Trump saying, "Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool."

  • Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty and goes off injured in PSG win at Montpellier

    The France forward had an evening to forget.

  • Nigerian senator in UK court accused of organ harvesting

    Nigeria's former deputy senate president and his wife appeared in a London court on Tuesday ahead of their trial for organ harvesting, but his accused daughter was unable to attend as she is in hospital.She was unable to attend court as she is currently in hospital with an unspecified condition.

  • Thorgan Hazard joins PSV Eindhoven on loan from Dortmund

    Belgium international Thorgan Hazard has signed with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on loan from Borussia Dortmund, the German club announced on Tuesday."Thorgan Hazard has approached us with a desire to go on loan to a club where he plays regularly," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a prepared statement. 

  • Arsenal transfer window: Jorginho joins with Leandro Trossard after Gunners miss out on Moises Caicedo

    Arsenal made several signings in January as they target the title

  • Dozens of Michigan bridges will be replaced, removed, repaired

    See which local bridges are targeted for repair, replacement or removal in the Michigan Department of Transportation's new bridge bundling program.

  • Alexander Zverev won't be disciplined after ATP investigation into abuse allegations finds 'insufficient evidence'

    Alexander Zverev won't be disciplined after ATP investigation into abuse allegations finds 'insufficient evidence'

  • Pope tells Congolese to 'embrace mercy' at huge Mass

    STORY: Vast crowds gathered at an airport in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday (February 1) for an open-air Mass with the Pope.Local authorities estimated the numbers at more than a million people.This is the first full day of Francis's visit to Congo, where roughly half the 90 million population are Roman Catholics.It is also a country riven by armed conflicts that have driven millions of people into poverty.Addressing the faithful, Francis urged a "great amnesty of the heart.""We need to believe that we Christians are called to cooperate with everyone, to break the cycle of violence, to dismantle the machinations of hatred. Yes, Christians, sent by Christ, are called by definition to be a conscience of peace in our world."The United Nations says armed conflict has displaced 5.7 million people in Congo and left 26 million facing severe hunger.More than half a million have been displaced in the country's east since March last year, when rebels from the M23 group launched a renewed offensive.At the mass, Kinshasa resident Christella Bola said her joy at the Pope's visit was "too huge."“It is so marvellous that the Pope has come to visit and it will mean reconciliation for our country.”Thousands of people had spent the night praying at the airport in the build up to the service.Addressing Catholics and other Christians that may be involved in the fighting, Francis said that the Lord was telling them to "lay down your arms, embrace mercy."