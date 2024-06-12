What do Man Utd fans think about Ten Hag staying?

Erik ten Hag has won two trophies in two seasons, but Manchester United's eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season was the lowest in their history [Getty Images]

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the news that manager Erik ten Hag is staying, after intense specualtion about his future triggered by an end-of-season review at the club.

Here are the best of your views sent in to BBC Sport.

Positive: 'Give him another season'

Robin: We must remember that it took several years for Sir Alex Ferguson to impose his authority on Manchester United before breaking through spectacularly with the Class of '92. The 'Busby Babes' took even longer to reach fruition. I’m willing to allow Ten Hag a further season to introduce new young players into the team and develop them alongside the exciting cup winners.

Harry: Correct decision as there is no obvious alternative at this time and two trophies in two seasons is a reasonable return given the level of injuries to key players and other ongoing difficulties in ownership. He will, however, be required to produce a team capable of competing with the best and with a realistic chance of winning the Premier League within two years.

Helen: Brilliant news. He has always been the right manager for United - 45 separate injuries last season was the only reason we came eighth in the league.

Lewis: Ten Hag wasn’t my first choice of manager when we brought him on board, and the past two years haven't changed that. However, it’s important to back the manager and show loyalty. The right decision has been made, provided United make wholesale changes to both the squad and infrastructure.

Matt: I'm pleased to hear Ten Hag will remain. We need time to build a club again, and this whole fire/hire culture needs to go. Rome wasn't built in a day, nor was United under the great Ferguson. We just need consistency in our play. We need to turn up like we did against Liverpool and City - for each game.

Orla: Ten Hag should be given another season, hopefully with a full squad to see what United as a team can achieve.

Louise: It is the only decent thing to do following a season beset with injuries. Ten Hag has conducted himself with the utmost dignity in the face of the media baying for his blood.

Mixed: 'Either way it is a risk'

George: Ten Hag deserves at least another six months. Winning two trophies in two years with this shambles of a system and club means he is worth persevering with. It’s the third year, so if United aren’t in the title conversation come October it’s time to move on. But he deserves the chance to start next season right.

Andrew: Good decision. Given he has delivered Europe and two cups in two years, he probably deserves it. I'm not convinced by the extension, though - if there's no improvement next year then serious questions should be asked.

Neil: I can understand the decision considering the significant changes in the overall structure of United from Sir Jim Ratcliffe down. Perhaps it would be looked upon one change too many. Having said that, Ten Hag is one of the dullest and most uninspiring managers I've ever seen.

Bri: Either way it’s a risk. I don’t feel he’s proved to be up to the job, but who to replace him with? That was the issue.

Dave: The situation is indicative of old United - slow and painful decision-making. This should have been decided a long time a go. I am happy Ten Hag is being given a season under Ineos but, if this managerial saga is anything to go by, the transfer window may not be as positive as all United fans are hoping for.

Mike: I said all along to let Ten Hag complete his term, for financial reasons and with no long-term manager lined up. I would not rush to extend his contract before January. I am still not convinced by his people management skills and willingness to be adaptable when things such as injuries/suspensions require.

Negative: 'First big decision - botched'

Paul: I'm absolutely flabbergasted. United finished eighth in the league - the lowest they have finished in years - and do not get me started on the Champions League. The FA Cup win was impressive but the final was a one-off game and Manchester City shot themselves in the foot. Sorry, but lack of foresight by the board. On their head be it.

Darren: First big decision - botched. They allowed themselves to be swayed by romance on the strength of an FA Cup final against a City team who couldn’t be bothered. It’s like they forgot practically every other game last season.

Pete: It’s a mistake to persevere with Ten Hag. It seems that not all the players believe in him. He’ll probably last a few months. I hope I’m wrong because I want to see United be more of a threat to City other top clubs.

Mal: Massive chance missed to get in a top manager. It appears that Ratcliffe isn’t the structural backbone we needed at United after all. The cup win, though welcome, has covered up huge cracks. Ten Hag is well out of his depth. I'm sick of hearing about his injury list - every team gets injuries.

'Fasten your seatbelts' - our fan writers react

Dale O’Donnell, editor, Stretty News

United cannot be accused of rushing their end-of-season review.

The match-going fan base stuck by Ten Hag throughout and the backlash would have been fierce had United's new co-owners parted ways with the manager.

These fans aren’t naive in thinking there won’t be bumps along the way.

Ten Hag’s side went from overachieving in his first season to finishing eighth in the Premier League with a depleted squad last term.

However, the Dutchman has two pieces of silverware to show for it, becoming the first manager at Old Trafford to win back-to-back trophies in his first two seasons. This is significant when you consider the ability to deliver trophies has challenged previous United managers.

Ten Hag’s work with young players gives more reason to be optimistic. The emergence of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo should encourage academy prospects since they have a manager keen on youth development.

It should also help that Ineos has control over football operations, allowing for a football-focused support network to be built around the manager.

United have done their due diligence and come to the right conclusion. Fasten your seatbelts.

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock

United will say rigorous; supporters will say tedious. However, two weeks after Erik ten Hag lifted the FA Cup at Wembley, the club have reached the correct decision.

In the wake of Tuesday's news, the devil on my right shoulder is reminding me of the depths to which last season sunk.

A record-low eighth-place Premier League finish with a -1 goal difference? Abysmal. A Champions League group-stage exit after only one win from six games against Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray? Embarrassing.

And don't get me started on the injuries... But were they down to an over-intense training schedule overseen by Ten Hag? Ineos' decision after a review of operations at Carrington suggests not.

On my left is an angel reminding me that Ten Hag is the first United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson in 2009-10 and 2010-11 to win major trophies in back-to-back seasons.

I'm not ashamed to admit United's FA Cup final performance against Manchester City drew tears of pride and shock. I wasn't the only one.

Don't get it twisted; United must improve next season. Progression is compulsory, even if the Dutchman signs a new contract. And Ineos needs a back-up plan if thing looks ominous by Christmas.

But United will start the 2024-25 campaign with the right coach in the dugout. I'm sure of it. It's time to get behind him.