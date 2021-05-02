Man Utd fans storm Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazer protest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Manchester United fans called for the club's American owners, the Glazer family, to sell the club ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manchester United fans invaded Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool as part of a protest against the club's American owners.

Large numbers of fans had gathered outside Old Trafford, on the day Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions if United lose.

Hundreds of fans managed to make their way into the ground and onto the pitch, chanting "we want Glazers out."

Flares were lit with one launched towards the television broadcast gantry.

Anger towards the Glazer family has been reignited by United's part in a proposed European Super League (ESL) that collapsed within 48 hours last month due to a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

The Glazers have owned United since a controversial leveraged takeover in 2005 saddled the club with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of debt.

United fans wore green and gold colours to matches early in the Glazers reign, the colours of Newton Heath, the club founded in 1878 that eventually became Manchester United 24 years later, as a sign of protest.

Green and gold scarves and flares were back at Old Trafford on Sunday, while there were a number of banners aimed at the Glazers.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already announced he would be leaving his role by the end of the year amid the fallout from the failed ESL project.

kca/pb

Recommended Stories

  • Furious Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford pitch in protest against American owners

    Manchester United fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford in protest at the billionaire Glazer family's role in the European Super League.

  • Protesters invade Old Trafford before Manchester United-Liverpool (video)

    Supporters of Manchester United protesting the club's ownership surged onto the Old Trafford pitch two-plus hours before kickoff versus Liverpool on Sunday.

  • Man United protesters break into Old Trafford

    Arlo White reports from Old Trafford as Manchester United supporters protesting ownership broke into the stadium and stormed the pitch.

  • Bordeaux beat Rennes to ease relegation fears

    Bordeaux snapped a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 home victory over European hopefuls Rennes on Sunday to edge clear of a potential relegation battle.

  • Manchester United protest LIVE: Kick-off delayed as fans invade Old Trafford pitch before Liverpool game

    Follow all the latest updates from Old Trafford

  • What grade do you give Colts’ 2021 draft class?

    What grade would you give the Colts?

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League: game in doubt after mass anti-Glazers protest

    United fans break onto Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazers protest

  • Norwich clinch Championship title as relegation fight goes to last day

    Norwich secured their second English Championship title in three seasons with a 4-1 win at home to Reading on Saturday as the battle to avoid relegation went all the way to the last day of the regular season.

  • Mac Jones congratulates Christian Barmore after Patriots pick

    Mac Jones had a message for Alabama teammate Christian Barmore after the defensive tackle was selected by the Patriots with the 38th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford pitch in anti-Glazers protest before Liverpool game

    Fallout from the club’s involvement in a planned breakaway Super League continues

  • Chelsea: Tuchel gives Mount injury update, praises young England star

    Tuchel says that grounded Chelsea star Mason Mount "likes the sport and feels an obligation to make the most out of it. He wants it absolutely badly."

  • Surge in global cases fueled by outbreak in India

    Over 40% of the new cases of the virus are in India.

  • Vikings get A draft grade from NFL.com

    The Vikings made their primary focus on the offensive line.

  • Sri Lanka smell victory against Bangladesh

    Sri Lanka were five wickets away from a series win against Bangladesh after the tourists were restricted to 177 for five at stumps on day four of the second Test at Pallekele on Sunday.

  • Bush: ‘Anglo-Saxon’ ideals show pro-Trump Republicans ‘want to be extinct’

    Former president speaks as lone anti-Trump Republican seeks House seat in Texas special electionRomney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Utah GOP convention George W Bush: ‘If the Republican party stands for exclusivity … used to be country clubs, now evidently it’s white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it’s not going to win anything.’ Photograph: NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images Ahead of a special election on Saturday to replace a Texas congressman who died after contracting Covid-19, former president George W Bush said the ascendancy of supporters of Donald Trump suggest Republicans “want to be extinct”. The special election is in the sixth district, whose Republican representative, Ron Wright, died in February. Twenty-three candidates will compete: all but one of the 11 Republicans are tied to the apron strings of Trump, the former president who still dominates the party. One candidate, the former wrestler Dan Rodimer, promises to “make America Texas again” and has said “commies in DC are ruining America”. Trump has endorsed another – Susan Wright, the former congressman’s widow who the former president said on Saturday “will be strong on the border, crime, pro-life, our brave military and vets, and will always protect your second amendment”. The one Republican not expressing fealty to Trump, former marine Michael Wood, told CNN he was “afraid for the future of the country”, given his party’s adherence to Trump’s lie that the election was stolen, its reluctance to condemn those who rioted at the Capitol on 6 January in support of that lie, and the prevalence of conspiracy theories such as QAnon. “I felt like I had to stand up,” Wood said. “Somebody needed to stand up and say this isn’t what the Republican party should be.” Nonetheless, it is. In a CNN poll released on Friday, 70% of Republicans said Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to be named president. Biden won more than 7m more votes than Trump and took the electoral college 306-232, the same score by which Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Bush is promoting a new book, a collection of portraits and stories of immigrants. In an interview released on Friday by the Dispatch, an anti-Trump conservative podcast, he was asked about recent moves by pro-Trump extremists to form a congressional caucus promoting “Anglo-Saxon traditions”. “To me that basically says that we want to be extinct,” he said. If such trends continued, Bush said, in three to five years “there’s not going to be a party. I mean I read about that and I’m saying to myself, ‘Wow, these people need to read my book.’ And I mean, it’s like saying when I was running for governor of Texas, you’ll never get any Latino votes because you’re Republican. And I said you watch. And I worked hard. “And the key thing was to let them know that I could hear their voice. I mean, democracy is great in that sense. And the idea of kind of saying you can only be Republican ‘if’, then the ultimate extension of that is it ends up being a one-person party.” Asked if he agreed with “more than 50%” of Republicans who think the election was stolen, Bush said: “No. I guess I’m one of the other 50%. “By the way, I’m still a Republican, proud to be Republican. I think Republicans will have a second chance to govern, because I believe that the Biden administration is a uniting factor, and particularly on the fiscal side of things. So, you know, we’ll see. But I know this – that if the Republican party stands for exclusivity, you know, used to be country clubs, now evidently it’s white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism, then it’s not going to win anything.” Wood, the anti-Trump Texas Republican, said he voted for Trump in 2020. But he also said he thought “the party is going to get to where I am eventually. I want that to happen without having to lose and lose and lose. Political parties sometimes only get the message they need to try something different after a string of losses. I think we should do that now as opposed to doing it after we lose in the midterms or lose another presidential election.” The Texas sixth district has trended towards Democrats in recent elections but remains unlikely to flip. Earlier this week, Trump told Fox Business he was “100% thinking about running” in 2024. Rodimer, the former wrestler who is among the top money raisers in the field in Texas, told CNN: “President Trump is still the leader of the Republican party. I don’t think he’s going to go anywhere, ever. I hope he doesn’t. If he runs again, I’ll be fired up, I’ll be excited.”

  • Pine Valley ends 108 years as a male-only golf club: report

    Pine Valley Golf Club, a men-only private enclave since its founding in 1913, has voted to allow women memberships and unrestricted play, Golf Digest reported Saturday.

  • Chelsea to face Barcelona in Women's Champions League final

    Pernille Harder scored a key late goal and Fran Kirby netted twice as Chelsea overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit with a 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Sunday to set up a Women's Champions League final against Barcelona.

  • Boyd headed to Detroit

    Despite a subpar 2020 season in which his numbers dipped, he was hurt and he opted out, Rakeem Boyd has been drafted.

  • Soccer-Man City on brink of title, Chelsea bolster top-four hopes

    Manchester City are on the brink of a third Premier League title in four seasons after a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday secured with goals by Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres. Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham cemented them in fourth place while leaving their London rivals facing almost certain relegation and Brighton & Hove Albion took a massive leap towards safety by beating visiting Leeds United 2-0. Everton's hopes of qualifying for Europe suffered a blow as they went down 2-1 at home to Aston Villa.

  • Boris Johnson prepared to take SNP to Supreme Court to stop second independence referendum

    Boris Johnson is prepared to take the SNP to the Supreme Court to stop the party unilaterally holding a second Scottish independence referendum should it win next week’s Holyrood elections. The Government has legal advice dating back to 2011 that argues the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a binding independence referendum without the UK Parliament's approval. Government advisers are gearing up to deploy a “not now” argument to any request for a referendum, pointing to the Covid-19 pandemic that the country is still facing. But they believe that position can hold for years, given the point of total recovery – on everything from the economy to court backlogs and education – is impossible to predict. Mr Johnson’s Government is getting ready not just to reject a request for permission to hold “indyref2” but also to enter a court battle should the SNP then attempt to hold a unilateral vote. A UK government source said: “If it comes to that, if those are the cards they play, I don’t think the UK Government can sit back and do nothing.” The planning comes with UK government ministers and advisers awaiting the results of Thursday’s Scottish Parliament elections with trepidation.