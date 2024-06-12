Man Utd fans are split on almost everything – but most agree on keeping Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is being given the chance to turn Manchester United around - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

When news broke that Erik ten Hag was to remain as manager at Old Trafford, the reaction among Manchester United fans was largely one of relief.

On social media, on fans’ forums, in messages posted online, the growing consensus was thank goodness the United managerial merry-go-round had stalled. Ten Hag, most reckoned, deserved the chance to continue, the opportunity to build on the trophy-winning successes of his two years in the job. Give him the tools of a properly run operation, most reckoned, and see how he does.

United’s fans have as diverse an opinion on most subjects as any in football (just type the words ‘Mason’ and ‘Greenwood’ into a social media search engine to see how widely approaches differ). But on Ten Hag the overwhelming majority seem keen to back him. And this despite last season’s nine defeats in all competitions at Old Trafford, despite delivering the lowest league position since 1990, despite producing for the first time in the Premier League era a negative goal difference (by contrast the goal difference in Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge averaged +44).

In previous circumstances such woeful statistics would have led to fan insurrection. But there was never the swell of discontent that soundtracked the ends of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho’s time at the club. Not many appeared to think, as they did with those three, that things could only get better with a new man in charge. Rather, the blame seemed to be directed beyond the manager’s technical area. The finger was pointed at the injuries, at the hapless condition of the Glazer-era infrastructure, at the inadequacies of the recruitment system.

It was not that Ten Hag was particularly charismatic (there were never any ostentatious post-match engagements with the supporters of the kind Jurgen Klopp perfected at Anfield). It was more that, with his widely recognised work ethic, he was seen to be battling hard against the circumstances. Doing his best. Plus, it was notable to the supporters that there was little appetite for change in a dressing room which, in the time before he arrived, leaked more frequently than a Thames Water pipe.

But what undoubtedly softened any antagonism towards him that may have been generated by the woeful league position was the FA Cup run. First there was the magnificent chaos of the breathless quarter-final win over Liverpool, as joyous a moment as Old Trafford has seen in a decade. Then, in the final, came the defeat of Manchester City. This was largely characterised as a tactical victory by the manager. He got everything right: his system, his selection, his pre-match psychology. That both goals were scored by young academy graduates he had promoted played directly into the United mythology of always trusting their own.

All of it suggested to the fan base that this was a man worth persevering with, a man in tune with the United way. Whether those in charge took account of such supporter feelings when making their decision to keep him in post, or whether they simply followed the same logic, we will never know.

Nor will we know (at least for another few months) quite how explosive the fan reaction would have been had it been announced that one of those who had been frequently mooted as a potential successor was to take over. Yet of this there can be no doubt: part of the reason for the groundswell of support for Ten Hag comes from who he isn’t.

There is one thing on which the most argumentative and divided fan group in English football all seem to agree: never mind Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Thomas Frank or Kieran McKenna, thank goodness they didn’t replace him with Gareth Southgate.

11:43 AM BST

What United had to weigh up

About a fortnight ago, James Ducker explained how the post-season review at Manchester United might work. He identified four areas that would be key to determining Ten Hag’s fate.

1) Results and performances

Weighing up the 667 shots United faced in the Premier League and their negative goal difference, weighed up against the FA Cup trophy

2) Style and tactics

The need to implement a so-called “game model” against the fact that some of United’s best performances under Ten Hag have used a low defensive block

3) Dressing-room relations

Ten Hag emerged with credit from his stand-off with Cristiano Ronaldo yet appeared to have been diminished in the eyes of the dressing room by his feud with Jadon Sancho

4) Other managerial candidates

Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna were among the candidates who turned their noses up at the United job and there were few obvious candidates to replace Ten Hag.

11:25 AM BST

Remember this, after the FA Cup final?

It seems that two weeks is a long time in football.

10:59 AM BST

Telegraph readers on keeping faith with Ten Hag

10:25 AM BST

The Pacino speech that helped save Ten Hag

Among other details from James Ducker’s long read about the decision to keep faith with Ten Hag is explanation of how the manager never really lost the dressing room.

Before the FA Cup final, the manager went to great lengths to boost his players’ confidence and belief in the cause. The highlights of this drive for hearts and minds were two videos:

James Ducker writes:

When the squad had arrived at the Marriott hotel in London’s Mayfair on that eventful Friday [before the FA Cup final], they got to their rooms to find a letter written by their partners or loved ones left on the bed. Each then received a video on their phone via WhatsApp with more goodwill messages. That was not all. A video shown at the hotel at the final team meeting on the Saturday morning before they left for Wembley had a particularly rousing effect. It featured a female member of United’s security team who had previously worked for the British military and whose story had moved Ten Hag reliving the day in Afghanistan she became trapped in a village with her platoon. Outnumbered and in grave danger, she explained how they worked together to escape. Not all of her colleagues were so lucky and ended up sacrificing their own lives to save villagers. The video was interspersed with images of United players winning individual duels during games as Ten Hag attempted to convince his squad they could also overcome the odds. It was not the only emotive video the players would watch. The previous afternoon they had been shown an edit from the hit US sports movie Any Given Sunday and the iconic motivational speech given by Al Pacino’s character, Tony D’Amato, coach of the fictional Miami Sharks [watch below]. In it, D’Amato urges his players to “heal as a team” rather than “dying as individuals” and Ten Hag had footage of Pacino’s voiceover and the U2 hit song One cut with footage of every one of his United players in action.

10:06 AM BST

Scholes: ‘Fans deserve better next season’

Paul Scholes, the former United great, has expressed his pleasure in the news that Ten Hag is staying. He posted on Instagram:

“Nice to wake up to this news although I did think Palace away [the 4-0 defeat on May 6] felt like the end. Major improvements [are] needed but at least we have a bit of continuity and don’t have to wait for a new regime to settle in. Fans have given him and the players incredible support and deserve better next season.”

09:52 AM BST

Show us yer medals

The following two posts, both from Manchester United supporter accounts, encapsulate something of the stick-or-twist dilemma that the club were faced with.

One the one hand:

Since joining Man Utd two years ago, Erik ten Hag is the 2nd most successful manager in England behind Pep Guardiola.



Pep Guardiola

- 4 trophies



Erik ten Hag

- 2 trophies



Jurgen Klopp

- 1 trophy



Mikel Arteta

- 0 trophy pic.twitter.com/hhvX1roy0u — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) June 11, 2024

On the other:

Just a reminder we conceded 662 shots in the PL last season. That's the most ever in history without a team getting relegated — . (@utdcynical) June 11, 2024

09:49 AM BST

United’s transfer plans

Telegraph Sport understands that one of the reasons United have chosen to back Ten Hag is so that he can be part of discussions about how to approach the summer transfer window.

Last week, Mike McGrath posted the following in our guide to what each Premier League club needs this summer:

The departure of Raphaël Varane at Manchester United means they are in the market for a centre-back. They want a Premier League-experienced striker to provide competition and support for Rasmus Hojlund up front, and should Casemiro depart they will look at a central midfielder. Left-back cover is needed for Luke Shaw, likely a young one. Diogo Dalot’s fine season has eased the pressure on finding a right-back. They will be limited by profit-and-sustainability rules.

09:41 AM BST

Dissenting pundits

Among the pundits who think Manchester United have made the wrong decision in backing Ten Hag are Simon Jordan and Richard Keys.

Jordan, the one-time Crystal Palace owner who now co-hosts a show on Talksport, wrote sarcastically on X:

“That must strike terror into the hearts of all the major premier league teams … It’s clearly evident #mufc are going in the right direction I’m pretty sure it didn’t need a supposed review to stick with what you started with.”

And Richard Keys, the former Sky Sports presenter, also lambasted the decision to stick with Ten Hag as a ‘shambles’ and suggested the only reason United have not sacked Ten Hag is because there were few options available to replace him. He posted on X:

It's hardly a vote of confidence is it? 'You can stay because no-one wants to work for us'. I told you nothing would change under Sunny Jim. What a shambles. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) June 12, 2024

09:29 AM BST

The arguments in Ten Hag’s favour

As detailed in Jason Burt’s report about the decision to back Erik ten Hag, there are several factors that mitigate United’s disappointing returns last season.

Ten Hag, 54, admitted after the FA Cup triumph that the season had been “a mess” even if he still secured European qualification, for the Europa League. But he also blamed United’s struggles squarely on an unrelenting injury crisis that robbed him of a settled defence for most of the campaign. Ten Hag argued that the lack of infrastructure and support within the club, which is being rectified by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, did not help him either. This has been accepted, with United believing Ten Hag deserves the chance to show what more he is capable of within the new sporting organisation that is being built under incoming chief executive Omar Berrada. Ten Hag felt the injuries provided serious mitigation for United’s problems and that, with a more settled team bolstered by a few key arrivals in this summer’s window to complement young talents such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, they will improve dramatically.

09:16 AM BST

A tribute from a departing youth-team player

Omari Forson is on his way out of Manchester United and seems to be trying to build bridges rather than burn them. He has posted this tribute to Ten Hag on Instagram, reposted here on X by a fan group.

🚨 Omari Forson on Instagram:



"Appreciate all the opportunities you (Ten Hag) gave me, gonna show the world what you saw in me a long time ago. ❤️"



Good to see him appreciate Ten Hag like that.



Once a red... 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CnHFqkjoI2 — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) June 11, 2024

09:12 AM BST

Recap: Ten Hag’s meeting with United

Ten Hag won the FA Cup with Manchester United on May 25 and went on holiday immediately afterwards. That was more than a fortnight ago.

Ten Hag returned from holiday this week and had talks with the top brass at the club on Tuesday, despite knowing that Manchester United had actively approached other managers – including Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino – to discuss replacing him.

In his negotiations with the club, the Dutchman is thought to have insisted that they make a decision about his future this week. His reasoning for that demand seems to be concern that the indecision about his own future was doing damage to United’s potential in the transfer market.

The upshot of all this is that Ten Hag’s existing contract – which runs to June 30, 2025 – is now likely to be extended.

08:55 AM BST

Supportive reaction from fans

Here’s one of the fan groups most vociferously opposed to the Glazer ownership of Manchester United, making the point that they’ve been broadly supportive of Ten Hag in recent months.

Never forget what it means to support this club and the manager 🇾🇪 https://t.co/Jnw7x2VkJp — The 1958 (@The__1958) June 11, 2024

And here’s the group that organise the singing section at Old Trafford. The ‘Mark Robins moment’ they refer to is the goal scored by Mark Robins in the third round of the FA Cup in 1990. In the build-up to that goal – which won Manchester United a game against Nottingham Forest – Alex Ferguson had been under serious pressure, owning to a run of 11 matches without a league victory.

The FA Cup win will now be remembered as this generation's 'Mark Robins' moment. Fasten your seatbelts 🇾🇪👊👏 — TRA - The Red Army (MUFC) (@TraMufc) June 12, 2024

08:36 AM BST

Right decision? Wrong decision?

Interested in your views this morning. Give us your more fully-formed thoughts in the comments – and a snapshot of your opinion in this poll.

08:31 AM BST

How Ten Hag survived the Ineos trial

Writing this morning, James Ducker explains in great detail how Ten Hag survived at Manchester United, including coming out on the right side of a heated altercation with Luke Shaw and a video montage that Ten Hag commissioned where a fictional motivational speech given by Al Pacino was cut with a U2 song and footage of United players in action.

08:15 AM BST

The Ratcliffe-Ten Hag timeline

Dec 24, 2023

Manchester United, the day after the team slump to a 2-0 defeat at West Ham, announce that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has offered £1.03 billion investment. The British billionaire pledges an initial £237 million towards improving Old Trafford’s infrastructure. Days later, Erik ten Hag says he does not fear the sack.

Feb 20, 2024

Ratcliffe’s deal to buy a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United is completed. His investment is worth about £1.25 billion and he will take control of football operations although the Glazer family will retain a majority stake in the club.

April 21, 2024

United look to be heading out of the FA Cup – and Ten Hag out of a job – as Coventry City appear to score a last-minute winner in the semi-final, but VAR rules it offside. A massive reprieve for United and their manager.

May 15, 2024

United win their final home league game of the season 3-2 against Newcastle and Ten Hag, standing in the centre circles, makes an impromptu speech to supporters thanking them for their backing. However, there are some boos from the crowd.

May 24, 2024

On the eve of the FA Cup final, speculation is rife that Manchester United have already decided to sack Ten Hag regardless of how his side do at Wembley against Manchester United.

May 25, 2024

United pull off a shock 2-1 win over City, thanks to a tactical masterclass by Ten Hag. Ratcliffe is asked about the manager’s future but turns his back on journalists. Ten Hag heads off on holiday and says, as far as he is concerned, he is still manager. United say they will conduct a full-scale review of the season before any decision is to be made regarding the manager’s future.

June 10, 2024

Thomas Tuchel distances himself from the possibility of taking over at Old Trafford. Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran McKenna had already distanced themselves from the job. On Tuesday night it emerges Ten Hag is to stay on.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.