Man Utd fans have to be patient - Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe made it in time for the second half of Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry after running the London Marathon [Getty Images]

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says fans "have to be a bit patient" following his investment in the club.

Ratcliffe completed a £1.25bn deal to buy a 27.7% stake in United in February.

The 71-year-old said he was “about 10 km” into rebuilding the club, who are currently seventh in the Premier League.

"It's a long journey," he said. “The fans are impatient and I have some sympathy with that.

"It’s a journey and people, whether they like it or not, have to be a bit patient."

Ratcliffe was speaking to BBC Sport on Sunday after running the London Marathon and before travelling to Wembley to watch United's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City.

The Red Devils reached the final despite having thrown away a three-goal lead as Championship side Coventry forced extra time.

But Erik ten Hag's men eventually came out on top to win 4-2 on penalties.

British billionaire and boyhood United fan Ratcliffe also expressed frustration that new recruits have not been able to start work yet.

“We’ve got these new guys to come into the team, capable people, but they’re all on gardening leave," he said.

"So it takes you six months, a year, 18 months before they can join. It’s a real issue in football."

United will face local rivals and holders Manchester City in the FA Cup final and Ratcliffe said his side will be "definite underdogs" against Pep Guardiola's men, who beat United in last year's final on the way to a historic Treble.

“It’s not a light switch. You can’t just turn it around like that it takes a bit of time," he added.

Ten Hag clearly under pressure - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport chief football reporter

Since his co-ownership was announced on Christmas Eve, Ratcliffe and new United director Sir Dave Brailsford have presided over a complete overhaul of United’s backroom team.

The latest appointment was Jason Wilcox as technical director after his exit from Southampton was successfully negotiated.

United hope to secure the services of Dan Ashworth as sporting director but there is still no agreement on that with Newcastle and as it presently stands, it could be September, once the summer transfer window has closed, that the deal is finally completed.

Ten Hag is clearly under pressure.

However, his supporters continue to make the comparison with Mikel Arteta, who won the FA Cup in his first season as Arsenal boss but also finished eighth twice and then fifth before getting the squad he wanted.

Their win percentage is broadly similar, which fuels belief the situation is not quite as bad as some of the recent performances have made it appear.