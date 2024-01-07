Man Utd fan’s journey from getting ‘smashed’ in non-league tackles to facing boyhood club in FA Cup

Martial Godo has starred for Wigan this season

Playing against his boyhood team Manchester United was a distant dream for Martial Godo two years ago, as he played on the muddy pitches of the Isthmian League in the seventh tier. He thought it would come eventually, but at that time the short-term goal was learning how to get straight back up after being smashed by veteran non-league full-backs.

As a teenage winger in a man’s world, he was faced with a dilemma. Jump over the challenges and avoid the hit? Or take the risk, carry the ball and fight? The latter was the only way to get noticed while playing for Margate FC so he took the battering. Fulham were impressed and offered him a trial and a deal and now, while on loan at Wigan, Godo has been called up to the England Under-20s.

He calls it a crazy two years. At Margate, he thought about dropping further down the pyramid to kick-start a career that saw him rejected at most of the clubs in London for being too small. Godo eventually got in their team and believed he would make it. His club was sponsored by The Libertines but there was no rock n’ roll behaviour in the clubhouse. While others drank pints, Godo believed he could still make it to the Premier League.

“You get smashed and you get back up. At the start at Margate I’d try to jump over challenges and they could see it was working,” said Godo. “I had to start facing it and say, with the way I play I’m going to get smashed. It is about how you get up. Two or three times a game I’d get smashed, but it helped me become a man. You take that into the academy and men’s football.

“It helps you, if you are shying away from challenges you don’t want the ball as much and you are not going to take risks. Me, I love being entertaining for the fans as much as stats. But if I am not willing to dribble or take on my opponent then I’m not going to be the standout player. It was about changing my mentality, to just get back up.”

Martial Godo caught the eye while playing for Margate

Godo, 20, was a United fan as a child and had a feeling they could be coming out of the hat for the FA Cup. When he talks about wanting to entertain crowds, it is no surprise that his favourite United player was Dimitar Berbatov. He grew up with United kits but his time was spent playing in the cages of Greenwich, rather than going to watch the team he supported. The first time seeing them live will be playing against them on Monday.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was the obvious one but I was only five or six when he played for United,” said Godo. “When I was watching them properly my favourite was Berbatov. I just enjoyed how elegant he was.”

His path to the Premier League was a case of Waiting For Godo. He had trials at Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal but was rejected. Charlton had him playing friendlies and training for a year without a deal, and then clubs further away from London did not want to take a chance, with Ipswich and Colchester among them.

“When I was at Charlton, I had Osgoods [Osgood-Schlatter disease] in my knee,” he said. “I started growing a little bit between 14 and 15 then stopped, then 16 to 18 it was bit by bit, then lockdown happened and I grew another few inches to about 5ft 10in. I was 5ft 3in or 4in and that is why I didn’t get into Charlton or West Ham. I was too small.

“I was still growing as I was a late bloomer but I knew I still had technical ability. Even at 18 there were ups and downs because I was one of the youngest in the team at Margate and wasn’t playing but I took my chance when it came. Before I left, it was a case of who I was going to sign for because a lot of teams were on me.”

Fulham have been a good choice for Godo. He came through a month-long trial and Marco Silva was impressed enough to give him a debut in the EFL Cup last season. After training with the first-team, he was going to stay at the club for this campaign and it was only because of Shaun Maloney that he ended up getting loaned out.

“It was deadline day and the gaffer called me in. He said many clubs come in for me but he said no to all of them because he wanted me on his radar until at least January,” Godo said. “But he was at Hull with Shaun Maloney and he said I was a contender to start and they have a plan and a pathway to play there at Wigan.

“He said it was a difficult position to put me in, as I was doing very well in the academy. But it was too easy. So I could go week-in week-out playing men’s football, or being up and down with the first-team here and waiting for my chance. I sat down with my family and had four or five hours to decide. I thought ‘what am I staying at Fulham for….just to stay at the academy?”

Martial Godo was named PL2 Player of the Month for August before joining Wigan on loan

It has proved the right decision. He has excelled at Wigan and now has the chance to showcase that against United. Maloney has helped with coaching in the position he played during a career when he won the Cup with Wigan.

“Staying disciplined and patience has been the key words with the gaffer,” he said. “Being so trustworthy gives me confidence. He says he wants me to keep going even if I lose the ball. Go again. Go again.”

The reward has been the England recognition. But Godo wants more, beyond the glamour FA Cup tie and playing for the Under-20s. “Singing the national anthem was surreal,” he said. “From non-league to England is crazy but I want to think it is the minimum, it should be normal for me, I can’t just be happy, I have to keep on going and build from the Under-20s.”