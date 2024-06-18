Man Utd Faces Transfer Setback as Agent of Rising Benfica Star Open to PSG Move

Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs vying for LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro. The Frenchman will likely leave this summer, as the Ligue 1 side must sell him before his contract expires in 2025. However, Real Madrid are reportedly his preferred destination.

As a result, PSG could be preparing for Plan B as they probably don’t want to whiff on any of the talented young center-backs that are rumored to be on the market this summer transfer window.

The other high-profile young central defender is António Silva of SL Benfica. Moreover, if the file for Yoro isn’t progressing in the Parisians’ favor, they could look to the Portuguese standout instead.

According to Sports Zone, PSG sporting advisor Luís Campos targets Silva this summer in case PSG fails to sign Yoro. The player is open to leaving Benfica after the Euro.

The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is not against bringing him to Paris despite the list of suitors that could be growing, especially if he has a solid showing at Euro 2024.

Nonetheless, the reigning Ligue 1 champions face competition for the promising player. Last month, it was reported that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Silva. The Red Devils are likely mulling whether to spend money on the player.