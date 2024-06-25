Man Utd Face Competition From Another English Club For Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United face competition from an unnamed English club for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to the BBC.

The Red Devils are keen on landing Ugarte and though it has been suggested they have had a bid for him rejected, that talk is wide of the mark.

A formal bid from Manchester United for Ugarte has yet to be submitted and all eyes will be on when it does go in.

However, Manchester United face significant competition for the PSG midfielder and it has emerged another English side are interested in him.

It is not clear who the English side are, but they could rival Manchester United.

Other sides from around Europe are alive to the possibility of landing Ugarte too.

Just 23 years old, Ugarte joined PSG only last summer from Sporting Lisbon.

He had a mixed first season in Paris, being in and out of the team, while he was also overlooked in both legs of PSG’s Champions League semi-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United could view the defensive midfielder as a possible replacement for Casemiro, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.