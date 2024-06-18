Man Utd Eyes PSG’s 15-Assist Star as Backup Plan Amid Pursuit of Crystal Palace Standout

L’Equipe recently reported that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all contacted Paris Saint-Germain regarding the possibility of purchasing Xavi Simons.

While on loan at RB Leipzig, Simons left a notable mark, playing in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists.

Simons hasn’t settled his future yet and plans to decide after UEFA Euro 2024, but he has reportedly ruled out staying at PSG. As a result, several top European clubs are eyeing him for a potential move this summer.

When it comes to the Red Devils, CaughtOffside reports that there’s a catch to their interest. According to their information, Manchester United could push for a permanent deal if they miss out on Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

The outlet also reported that even though PSG are reluctant to sell Simons, both Arsenal and Barcelona would consider taking the player on loan, which could currently give those clubs an advantage.

It will be interesting to see how this entire saga unfolds, as it’s currently at a standstill, but it will pick up once the Netherlands’ run in the tournament ends.