Man Utd Exploring Way Other Than Release Clause To Sign Crystal Palace Star

Manchester United do not want to play the release clause in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise’s contract and are exploring another way to get a deal done.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have been in contact with Crystal Palace to enquire about the conditions of the winger’s contract.

Manchester United have also been interested in the player but are yet to contact the Eagles to do a deal.

They are still exploring other possibilities with their focus now concentrated on getting a centre-back.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Premier League giants are not interested in paying his €70m release clause.

Manchester United are still keen to sign Olise but they do not want to trigger the release clause in his contract with Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are keen to explore other ways to get an agreement done with Palace for the Frenchman.

Crystal Palace are not interested in listening to offers less than the release clause figure in Olise’s contract.