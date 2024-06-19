Man Utd 'exploring' move for £34m Netherlands striker

Manchester United are looking into a deal to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to several credible reports.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for another forward having been forced to heavily rely on 21-year-old Rasmus Hojlund for much of the 2023/24 season. They have also chosen to part company with Anthony Martial following the expiration of his contract.

90min first revealed in January that United were one of a few teams monitoring the development of Zirkzee, and it appears they are ready to firm up that interest.

The Athletic and Sky Sport Germany are among the outlets to report that United are in contact with Zirkzee's representatives to discuss a move.

Zirkzee has been in talks with AC Milan over a move to San Siro, and though the Rossoneri have intimated they are willing to pay his £34m release clause, they have encountered issues with trying to iron out personal terms as well as significant agent fees.

This impasse has opened the door to United to 'hijack' the deal and sign Zirkzee, who is one of 'several candidates' to improve their frontline.

Zirkzee is currently at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands having received a late call-up. He was not named in Ronald Koeman's initial squad, but the Oranje were struck down by various injuries leading up to the tournament, leading to Zirkzee cutting short his holiday and reconvene with the Dutch camp in Germany.

The 23-year-old played a starring role for Bologna in one of their best-ever seasons, helping them secure a fifth-place finish in Serie A which has earned them qualification to next year's Champions League. Zirkzee featured 34 times in the league, registering 11 goals and five assists.

Zirkzee joined Bologna from Bayern Munich back in 2022, and the German giants retain a buy-back clause from that deal.