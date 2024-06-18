�� Man Utd 'exploring' deal to sign Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

That is according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, who says that while club-to-club talks have yet to take place, United are speaking to the 23-year-old’s representatives.

Zirkzee is alleged to be one of several forward targets for the Old Trafford club as they look to boost Erik ten Hag’s options, particularly after backup striker Anthony Martial departed on a free transfer.

The £34m (40m euro) buyout clause in Zirkzee’s contract with the Serie A club makes him an attractive proposition, as well as a potentially more straightforward signing, although both his salary and agent’s fee are factors to be considered.

The former Bayern Munich player thrived under Thiago Motta at Bologna last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists as Champions League qualification was achieved for the first time.

Zirkzee is currently with the Netherlands national team at EURO 2024, having been called up as an injury replacement by manager Ronald Koeman.