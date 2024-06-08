Man Utd ‘expected’ to make fresh offer to sign ‘excellent’ 19yo wonderkid – report

Manchester United are prepared to make an improved offer to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer, according to Portuguese publication A Bola.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new defensive midfielder and it has been claimed that Neves is one of the top names on their summer wishlist.

Record recently reported that the club made an opening offer worth £51 million for the wonderkid, but the proposal was swiftly turned down by Benfica.

A Bola now reveal that United are ‘expected’ to return with an improved transfer offer. Premier League rivals Arsenal are also planning an approach for him.

Benfica have been holding out for Neves’ £102 million release clause, but the pressure could mount on them to sell for less due to their financial situation.

President Rui Costa recently said that Portuguese clubs can’t survive without sales and he would not allow Benfica to breach the Financial Fair Play limits.

Man Utd need to speed up pursuit of Neves

Neves, who has been described as an ‘excellent‘ player by Bruno Fernandes, is currently one of the most sought-after young midfielders in European football.

He had a terrific full season with Benfica last term. The Portuguese completed 90 percent of his passes with almost 60 percent duels won. He averaged two tackles and over six recoveries per game.

The teenager was also brilliant with his tireless work rate and high pressing from the number six role. In our view, he would be an ideal replacement for Casemiro, who appears past his prime.

Casemiro is on the radar of multiple Saudi Arabian clubs. United could capitalise on the transfer interest to sell him for a reasonable fee. They need to be pro-active with Arsenal also keen.

The Gunners are also eyeing a potential replacement for Thomas Partey. United can’t afford to play the waiting game for Neves and need to make an improved proposal at the earliest.

Benfica are likely to be tempted to accept a package less than Neves’ release clause. The Primeira Liga giants could also agree on a long-term payment plan for his potential transfer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com