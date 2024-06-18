What Man Utd can expect from fantastic first-team duo at the Copa America

Manchester United graduate Alejandro Garnacho had a brilliant 2023/24 season. He scored a crucial goal in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old ended the campaign with 15 goal contributions to his name and he will now be aiming to make his mark with Argentina at the Copa America in the United States.

Garnacho was an unused substitute in the recent friendlies against Ecuador and Guatemala, but he will be hoping to get some minutes off the bench when the main competition begins.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has shown that he is receptive to making changes to the XI based on performances. Garnacho will need to make the most of the chances afforded to him.

In comparison, United teammate and compatriot Lisandro Martinez has already established himself as a key player for the World Cup holders and he could have a huge say at the tournament.

Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero were the regular central defensive pairing at the 2022 World Cup, but Scaloni could be prepared to split the duo based on recent friendly games.

Martinez was paired alongside Romero in the heart of the defence against Ecuador. The Red Devils star kept his place alongside Nicolas Otamendi during the 4-1 rout of Guatemala.

This is probably a strong indication that Martinez will start in the left centre-back role. United fans will be hoping that he can stay unscathed over the course of the long tournament.

The 26-year-old had a tough campaign with plenty of injuries. He managed only 14 appearances last season and the last of those came in the stunning FA Cup Wembley triumph.

Martinez will want to start every game for his country, but United fans would definitely not mind him being rested against a particular opponent or being substituted to manage his workload.

