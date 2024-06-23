Man Utd enter talks to sign £220k-a-week star with 26 goals/assists last season – report

Manchester United are planning to sign a new striker this summer as they look to provide competition to Rasmus Hojlund next season.

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with the club this month, but reports in Turkey claim that United have a different plan in mind.

Sabah (page 14) report that Fenerbahce are looking to sign Morata, who currently has a £10 million release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.

The Turkish outfit are hoping to use the influence of manager Jose Mourinho to lure the striker. They are prepared to pay him around £3.8m per year.

However, they face a huge stumbling block with his representative also ‘in talks’ with multiple European clubs this summer including the Red Devils.

United should avoid approach for Morata

The Spaniard had the best-ever scoring season of his career last term. He netted 21 goals alongside five assists from 48 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his impressive tally, there is talk of him heading for the exit door. Atletico are probably looking into the future and could promote Samu Omorodion.

This could urge Morata to pursue a fresh challenge. Fenerbahce are looking to reunite him with Mourinho. The pair were previously together at Chelsea.

United have also been credited with an interest, but we believe the club should avoid an approach for the 31-year-old, who could be past his prime soon.

The club have been guilty in the past of handing huge wages to big-name stars. This has gone on to haunt them due to the lack of a resale value.

Morata would fall into the same category. The former Blues man could be signed on the cheap, but his wages are on the higher side at £220,000 per week.

He could be willing to accept a reasonable pay-cut for a transfer, but we are simply not convinced over him due to his knack for missing clear-cut chances.

Morata squandered a staggering 27 big chances in the Premier League in a 18-month spell at Chelsea. In our opinion, United should avoid moving for him.

