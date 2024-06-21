Man Utd enter talks to sign ‘very ambitious’ £42m star after Branthwaite blow – report

Manchester United have made initial contact with Lille over the potential transfer of Leny Yoro, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are aiming to reinforce their central defensive department this summer and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is the main target.

However, a deal appears unlikely at the moment with the Toffees reluctant to lower their demands.

United are willing to pay around £43 million with add-ons, but Everton are adamant that he won’t be sold for anything less than £70m this summer.

Yoro is one of the alternative options under consideration and Sheth has now revealed that contact has been established with Lille for his services.

Man Utd could shift focus from Branthwaite soon

United have already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite, but a transfer appears far from happening with the Toffees reluctant to compromise on the fee.

In our view, the Red Devils could make another bid, but it is unlikely that they will meet the Toffees’ price tag. Sir Jim Ratcliffe does not want to pay over the odds.

If Everton don’t change their stance, United could enter talks with Lille for Yoro, who had a wonderful breakthrough season in the French top-flight last term.

The 18-year-old completed 92 percent of his passes with 63 percent of his duels won. He also averaged four recoveries, three clearances and one tackle per outing.

Yoro is also on the radar of Real Madrid, but the European champions are reluctant to pay over £34m for him, considering his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, United seem prepared to meet Lille’s valuation between £42m and £51m for the defender, who is ‘very ambitious‘ according to manager Paulo Fonseca.

Yoro has the preference to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side, but reports claim that the youngster does not want to wait and he would be open to moving to Old Trafford.

Stats from Sofascore.com