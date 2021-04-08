Man Utd ease to Europa League win, Arsenal held by Slavia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored for the eighth time in Europe this season
  • Tomas Holes (L) snatched a late equaliser for Slavia Prague away to Arsenal
1 / 2

Man Utd ease to Europa League win, Arsenal held by Slavia

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored for the eighth time in Europe this season
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manchester United defeated Spanish club Granada 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Spain on Thursday, while Arsenal conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Czech champions Slavia Prague.

Marcus Rashford raced on to a long ball sprayed upfield by Victor Lindelof to fire United in front at Los Carmenes on 31 minutes against a team enjoying a brilliant debut European campaign.

Bruno Fernandes converted a late penalty after he was caught off the ball by Yan Eteki, with the Portuguese midfielder's spot-kick squirming agonisingly through the hands of Rui Silva.

"They (Rashford and Fernandes) have been exceptional, so important for us," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT Sport.

"It was a very good run by Rashford, takes the ball fantastically. Bruno is so confident on penalties even though the keeper almost saved it."

However Solskjaer will be without the suspended trio of captain Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay for the second leg at Old Trafford next week.

"It was not a perfect night," he added. "We got three yellow cards and three suspensions. 2-0 is very good result. We know how difficult it is to come to Spain."

Yangel Herrera volleyed against the post for Granada as Spain international David de Gea kept a clean sheet on his first appearance for United since the end of February.

- Arsenal stumble at home -

Arsenal's poor league form under Mikel Arteta has left the Gunners with the Europa League as their only hope of silverware this year, but the 2019 runners-up were denied victory at the Emirates following a 94th-minute header by Tomas Holes.

Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to give Arsenal the lead four minutes from time, only for Holes to nod in at a corner and extend Slavia's unbeaten run to 22 games, having already knocked out Leicester City and Rangers.

"The final result leaves a difficult taste," Arteta said.

"The game was under control. We got the goal we wanted but we missed some big chances as well.

"We played two or three balls we shouldn't do and we put ourselves on the back foot and conceded the corner. They put bodies in there and it can happen. It changes the feeling after the game."

Roma, the only Italian club remaining in Europe this term, came from behind to take down four-time European champions Ajax 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Davy Klaassen gave Ajax the lead shortly before half-time, but Dusan Tadic's missed penalty proved the turning point as Roma keeper Pau Lopez turned away the Serbian's effort moments before the visitors drew level.

Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick on 57 minutes slipped through the grasp of Ajax keeper Kjell Scherpen and Roger Ibanez won the game for Roma late on, smashing home a superb volley.

Unai Emery's Villarreal got the better of Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, as Gerard Moreno's penalty just before the interval secured a 1-0 victory.

Emery won the Europa League in three consecutive years with Sevilla and took Arsenal to the 2019 final.

mw/dj

Recommended Stories

  • Late Slavia Prague leveller leaves Arsenal’s Europa League fate in the balance

    Nicolas Pepe had put the Gunners in front four minutes from time.

  • British sports bodies pin hopes on COVID certificates for full return of fans

    The certificate would show if a person had been vaccinated, had a recent negative test or natural immunity from a positive test taken in the last six months. "This process must ensure that everyone can access stadia and must include arrangements that would verify a negative COVID test or an anti-body test alongside vaccination certification."

  • Girls HS soccer player breaks Texas single-season record with 112 goals

    Celina High School junior Taylor Zdrojewski broke the Texas girls high school soccer single-season goals record Tuesday.

  • Tottenham – Manchester United: How to watch, stream, team news, start time, odds, prediction

    Not much has gone right for Tottenham since they beat Manchester United 6-1 in October. Now, the Red Devils want revenge.

  • Giants add 3 assistants to coaching staff

    Giants make additions to the coaching staff.

  • CONCACAF: Watch bench-clearing fight end Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa

    The Union returned to action Wednesday against Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa, and things got wild in the 94th minute. By Adam Hermann

  • Kylian Mbappe throws PSG future into doubt - so where could he go next?

    Kylian Mbappe has thrown his future into doubt by continuing to resist signing a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain. In fact, the chances of the superstar forward now staying at PSG are rated only 50/50 with Mbappe having just 15 months left on his current contract. PSG have been trying to tie the 22 year-old down to a new deal for more than a year but, unlike with Neymar who is also out of contract in June 2022, talks have not progressed. Haaland to Mbappe: Transfer sagas which will dominate summer 2021 It has reached a stage where there is genuine concern that Mbappe wants to leave PSG this summer. In January, the World Cup winner said he was “thinking very hard” about his future and, it is understood, the uncertainty brought about by the Covid pandemic has meant that continues to be the case. If Mbappe was made available for transfer there would be an extraordinary scramble to try to sign him by Europe's leading clubs at a time when the focus has been on another brilliant young attacker, Erling Haaland. PSG remain hopeful Mbappe will eventually decide to stay but are currently far more optimistic that they will be able to soon announce a long-term contract with Neymar, who has recently turned 29 and would therefore probably see out the remainder of his career in Paris. There is no doubt that, two summers ago and urged by Lionel Messi, Neymar agitated for a return to Barcelona and at that time PSG were torn given the worries over his contribution to the team and whether he was giving enough. Those concerns evaporated in the run to the Champions League Final last season and while this has been a difficult campaign, PSG believe the Brazilian remains committed to the cause and has emerged as a leader of the team.

  • Match Highlights: Ajax vs. Roma

    Highlights from the match between Ajax vs. Roma.

  • BetMGM: Saints Super Bowl odds tie Patriots, Cowboys, among others

    BetMGM Sportsbook gave the New Orleans good, but not great, odds of winning the next Super Bowl. They're tied with the Patriots and Cowboys.

  • West Ham – Leicester: How to watch, injury news, start time, odds, prediction

    A massive game in the top four battle as fourth hosts third in the Premier League.

  • Last-gasp Slavia leave Arsenal's Europa League hopes in balance

    Slavia Prague stole an away goal deep into stoppage time against wasteful Arsenal to earn a 1-1 draw and gain the upper hand in their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.

  • Boateng's confirmed exit sparks tension at Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich have confirmed 32-year-old centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, but the decision has sparked obvious tensions behind the scenes.

  • Manchester United put one foot in Europa League semi-finals at Granada

    Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Slavia Prague.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls run past short-handed Pacers 113-97

    On Tuesday, he took advantage of Indiana's missing big men by posting 32 points and 17 rebounds to help the Chicago Bulls overwhelm the short-handed Pacers 113-97. Chicago has won two straight since snapping a six-game losing streak and moved within one game of the Pacers for the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Vucevic also had five assists while going 14 of 29 from the field.

  • Marcus Rashford shakes off injury concerns to help Man Utd to win over Granada

    Bruno Fernandes wrapped up the win from the spot.

  • 5 talking points ahead of this week’s Europa League quarter-final action

    Manchester United and Arsenal are involved in quarter-final ties.

  • Panda! Sandoval helps Braves sweep doubleheader against Nats

    Yes, Pablo Sandoval is 34 and in his 14th year in the majors, a two-time All-Star and a World Series MVP. The guy affectionately known as Kung Fu Panda hit his second pinch-hit homer in a week Wednesday, driving a two-run shot to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg's six scoreless innings and lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals for a doubleheader sweep. “I don’t want to lie,” said Sandoval, who hit three homers in one game for the San Francisco Giants in the 2012 Fall Classic.

  • NWSL 2021 season preview: Who to watch, new kits, key questions and more

    The NWSL 2021 Challenge Cup kicks off the season on Friday as the Houston Dash defend their title, with the regular season and playoffs to follow through November.

  • Apple Hit With Class Action On Allegations Of Running An 'Unlicensed Casino'

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been hit with a class-action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of profiting from illegal gambling apps on the App Store, AppleInsider reported Tuesday. What Happened: The lawsuit, filed on behalf of plaintiffs Joshua McDonald and Michael Helsel, states that Apple has profited from illegal gambling games developed by DoubleU Games Co. It alleges that the apps constitute illegal gambling pursuant to various state laws. Apple is reportedly accused of operating as an "unlicensed casino" by selling and distributing several free-to-play casino games, which use in-game currency like “coins” or “chips” in lieu of actual money. The lawsuit notes that users will be prompted to use the actual currency to play the game when they ultimately run out of coins or chips. According to the complaint, paying money in a game for a chance to win more playing time violates the anti-gambling laws of 25 states. The lawsuit is seeking class-action status in all those states, as per the report. The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and asking for an injunction prohibiting Apple from taking part in the allegedly illegal action. It also seeks statutory damages and other costs. See Also: Tim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple Car Why It Matters: This is not the first time that Apple has been hit with a lawsuit alleging it benefits from illegal gambling apps. In October 2020, a woman sued Apple alleging that dree-to-play with in-game currency games on the App Store constitute illegal gambling, according to another report by AppleInsider. Bloomberg reported in August 2018 that Apple removed thousands of gambling apps from its Chinese store after the state-run China Central Television accused the company of being slow to clean up illegal content. It was reported in July last year that Apple saw more than 2,500 games removed from the App Store in China in the first week of July. Price Action: Apple shares closed about 0.3% higher on Tuesday at $126.21. Read Next: Microsoft Digs At Apple's iPad Pro Again, Promotes Surface Pro 7 As 'Still The Better Choice' See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple And Facebook Now Clash Over Document Requests In Epic Legal BattleTim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple Car© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Slight scrape for Reddick as Goodyear test for Next Gen car concludes at Darlington

    Tyler Reddick took his turn behind the wheel of the Next Gen car during a two-day Goodyear tire test Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. Reddick, who drives the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series but this marked his first time driving the Next Gen […]