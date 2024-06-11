Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino - report

Manchester United are now unlikely to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after 'cooling their interest' in him, according to a report.

The Red Devils are continuing their end-of-season review in which Erik ten Hag's position is subject to change. But over two weeks on from winning the FA Cup following a remarkable win against rivals Manchester City in the final, Ten Hag is still yet to discover whether he will be in charge next season.

The Times report that if United do decide to part ways with Ten Hag, however, that Pochettino will not be the one to take his place.

The 52-year-old emerged as a potential candidate for the Old Trafford gig after leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2023/24 season by mutual consent. Though Pochettino has been interviewed by United recently, the club are not expected to advance their interest.

This is the third different occasion that United have shown an interest in Pochettino before deciding to focus on other targets. He was first targeted in 2018 when Jose Mourinho was sacked, only for caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take the job full-time later that season.

Pochettino was also high on United's shortlist in 2022, but on that occasion they decided to move for Ten Hag - then the manager of Ajax - instead. 90min understands Pochettino still has admirers at United and maintains a good relationship with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, who famously met with the Argentine in 2016 while he was the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Times add that Thomas Tuchel has withdrawn from the race for the United job, while Brentford are adamant they have not received any approach for Thomas Frank despite reports claiming he is of interest to the Red Devils. Roberto De Zerbi and Gareth Southgate have also been linked with the role.