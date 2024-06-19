Man Utd make decision on Bruno Fernandes contract - report

Manchester United do not view tying Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract as a 'priority' despite being linked with a move away this summer, a report has claimed.

Fernandes was appointed as the Red Devils' captain ahead of the 2023/24 season and remains among their best and most popular players.

However, his future has been called into question over the last month, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter all said to be interested in the midfielder.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, United are not prioritising handing Fernandes a new deal. The Portuguese star is currently tied down to the club until June 2026.

While United will not offer him a new contract this summer, they would be open to a renewal if he is to stays at the club beyond the transfer window.

Fernandes has left the door open on a move from Old Trafford. Speaking to Sky Sports in May, he confirmed that if the club want him to leave, then he will.

The midfielder made the move to United from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has since made over 200 appearances for the club. He found the back of the net 15 times during the 2023/24 season - sitting behind only Rasmus Hojlund on 16 as the club's highest scorer of the campaign.

Fernandes has also been praised for his durability during his time with United, missing only two matches due to injury since joining from Sporting.

He is currently at Euro 2024 with Portugal, who opened their tournament journey on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Czechia. Fernandes played all 90 minutes of the late comeback win.