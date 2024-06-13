Man Utd 'decide summer transfer budget' after Erik ten Hag decision

Manchester United will hand Erik ten Hag a transfer budget of just £50m after deciding to retain the Dutchman's services, a report has claimed.

After nearly three weeks of uncertainty, United ended their post-season review on Tuesday and agreed to continue with Ten Hag, who is expected to hold talks over a new contract in the coming weeks. His current deal expires in 2025.

There is an acceptance that United's squad is in need of significant investment this summer but, according to the Daily Mail, just £50m will be made available.

90min understands United have identified four key areas of the squad which need urgent reinforcements - striker, centre-back, left-back and midfield.

£50m will not be enough to secure those signings and so United will look to top up their transfer budget through player sales.

As 90min revealed in March, United are looking to top their transfer budget up by raising close to £100m by offloading underperforming players like winger Antony.

Ten Hag's continuation likely spells the end for Jadon Sancho, who is returning from his loan with Borussia Dortmund having been exiled by the Dutchman back in September. High-earners Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are both expected to be made available for transfer.

Reports suggest United are even prepared to listen to offers for the vast majority of their squad, with only young stars like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund unavailable for transfer.

Uncertainty over their spending power has limited United's movements early in the summer transfer window.

Club officials have already walked away from a move for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt due to the cost of any potential deal, while they have fallen behind Chelsea in the chase of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.