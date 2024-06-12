Man Utd deal blow to Tottenham's plans to keep Grace Clinton

Tottenham Hotspur's plans to sign Grace Clinton on a permanent transfer could be scuppered by Manchester United manager Marc Skinner, who hopes to keep the midfielder, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old was a key component for Spurs during the 2023/24 campaign after joining on a season-long loan in August last year.

Her trickery and ability to breeze past defenders proved instrumental in helping Robert Vilahamn's side write history and reach their first-ever Women's FA Cup final. However, she was not eligible to face parent club United at Wembley.

Following her stellar performances, it's clear that Tottenham would be keen to sign the England international on a permanent basis, but sources have told 90min that United's stance on such a deal could prove a major roadblock.

Skinner has taken note of Clinton's great season in north London and has made it clear that she remains part of the Red Devils' future. Last season's loan was part of her career pathway and long-term planning, while she will be further assessed during pre-season.

Sources have told 90min the most likely outcome is Clinton will stay at United under the premise that she is not loaned out again.

Clinton's time at Spurs left a huge impact, seeing her complete a clean sweep of the club's Player of the Season awards for the 2023/24 season. She was named the Supporters' and Junior Supporters' Player of the Season, before making it a trio and winning the Proud Lilywhites Player of the Season, as voted by their members.

Clinton was also named in the England senior squad for the first time in October 2023 before making her debut in a 7-2 victory over Austria in February 2024, where she scored her first international goal within 20 minutes.