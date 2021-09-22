Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Steven GRIFFITHS
·3 min read
West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini scored against Manchester United (AFP/Oli SCARFF)
In this article:
Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday.

The Hammers suffered a gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat against United in the Premier League on Sunday when David De Gea saved Mark Noble's stoppage-time penalty after Jesse Lingard's late winner.

But David Moyes' men got a measure of revenge three days later as Manuel Lanzini's first half goal dumped United out in the third round.

Solskjaer made 11 changes and Moyes opted for 10 alterations, with West Ham's understudies making the most of their moment in the spotlight.

Ryan Fredericks ghosted past Alex Telles and cut back for Lanzini to sweep past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the ninth minute.

That was enough for Moyes to secure a first win over United since they sacked the Scot after less than a season in charge in 2014.

It was also West Ham's first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.

Solskjaer criticised his team's tentative opening, saying: "A slow start again and that needs addressing.

"I've never actually won this tournament, so that hunt will keep going.

"But we have to make the decisions to have the squad up to speed for the rest of the season. Sometimes you have to take risks."

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Much-maligned German forward Timo Werner headed Chelsea into the lead in the 54th minute, finishing off Reece James' cross for his first goal in 11 games.

With Villa fan Prince William watching from the stands, 19-year-old striker Cameron Archer equalised in the 64th minute with a close-range header from Matty Cash's cross.

James scored Chelsea's winning penalty in the shoot-out after Ashley Young and Marvelous Nakamba missed for Villa.

- Kane back on track -

Harry Kane ended his goal drought as Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo knocked out his former club Wolves 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

Tanguy Ndombele gave Tottenham a 14th-minute lead when he charged down Conor Coady's clearance and shot past John Ruddy.

Kane, without a goal in his four previous games, increased Tottenham's advantage after 23 minutes.

Dele Alli's perfect pass sent Kane clear and the England captain found the bottom corner.

Leander Dendoncker pulled one back for Wolves seven minutes before the break when he headed in Rayan Ait-Nouri's corner.

Daniel Podence levelled 13 minutes into the second half from Dendoncker's pass.

In the shootout, Dendoncker, Ruben Neves and Coady all missed for Wolves.

"He has much more to give and it's about the game, improving and growing together," Nuno said of Kane.

Arsenal eased to a 3-0 win against third tier AFC Wimbledon at the Emirates Stadium, setting up a last 16 clash with Leeds.

The Gunners, featuring 10 changes from the weekend win at Burnley, went ahead in the 11th minute.

Gabriel Martinelli was fouled by Nesta Guinness-Walker and Alexandre Lacazette slotted home the penalty.

Emile Smith-Rowe doubled the lead in the 77th minute and Eddie Nketiah's impudent flick wrapped up the win three minutes later.

Ademola Lookman scored his first Leicester goal in a 2-0 win at second tier Millwall.

Lookman, making his maiden Leicester start following his loan move from RB Leipzig, netted five minutes into the second half with a cool strike after Kelechi Iheanacho's effort was saved by George Long.

Iheanacho got on the scoresheet himself, driving into the roof of the net in the 88th minute.

Brighton manager Graham Potter enjoyed a 2-0 win against his former club Swansea thanks to a first half brace from Aaron Connolly at the Amex Stadium.

smg/dj

