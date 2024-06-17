Man Utd could sign £42m star with 35 goals/assists last season, club confirm he can leave – report

Man Utd could sign £42m star with 35 goals/assists last season, club confirm he can leave – report

Manchester United continue to hold a long-term interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, according to Manchester World.

The Red Devils are in the search for a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

They have recently been linked with Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman has a £34 million release clause in his contract, but a deal is complicated.

His agent Kia Joorabchian is demanding a hefty £12.5m commission which could rule out a transfer.

Amidst this, Manchester World mention that United still have a long-term interest in signing David.

David could be signed on a cut-price deal

The Canada international has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time.

He looks certain to leave Lille this summer, considering his contract expires in June next year.

The French outfit have confirmed that he is up for sale and United have the opportunity to land him on a a cut-price deal in the current transfer window.

David had a superb 2023/24 season with Les Dogues. He scored 26 goals and provided another nine assists from 47 appearances in all competitions.

Aside from his 35 goal involvements, he had a passing accuracy of 83 percent. He would be an ideal striker with his ability to score with either foot.

At 24, David is just entering the prime phase of his playing career. He would be a quality acquisition to provide competition for places to Rasmus Hojlund.

He is currently valued at £42 million by Transfermarkt, but could be prised away for much less, given he is about to enter the last year of his Lille contract.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com