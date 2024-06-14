Man Utd could sign £21m star with ‘incredible potential’ after Branthwaite – report

Manchester United could sign Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo alongside Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to Daily Mail.

The Red Devils agreed personal terms with Branthwaite on Thursday evening and the hierarchy are now expected to enter negotiations with the Toffees.

The club could pursue another central defender during the summer transfer window. It is reported that Todibo continues to remain an option for them.

Todibo could be signed on a cut-price deal

The Frenchman was regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, but United did not have sufficient funds to make an approach for him.

Todibo also had reservations over a potential transfer. He had doubts over the project and was more than happy to continue at Nice for another 12 months.

The scenario has changed this summer. With Raphael Varane’s exit, the club may consider a right-footed centre-back to succeed the World Cup winner.

Branthwaite, who is predominantly left-footed, played from the right centre-back role at PSV, but manager Erik ten Hag may prefer another specialist.

Todibo would be an ideal signing for United due to his strong ball-playing ability. He completed 74 passes per league game last term with an accuracy of 90 percent.

The former Barcelona man won 60 percent of his duels with 1.9 tackles. He made a stunning 7.1 ball recoveries per outing alongside 3.1 clearances for Nice.

He kept 14 clean sheets in the French top-flight, but Nice still missed out on Champions League football.

Todibo, who was described as a defender with ‘incredible potential‘ by manager Francesco Farioli, could now leave the club for a fee of around £21 million.

He would be a huge bargain signing for that fee. A deal could be straightforward, considering minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the French club’s owner.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com