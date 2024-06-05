Man Utd make contact to sign 6ft 3in German wonderkid, club prepared to sell for £8.5m – report

Manchester United have made contact with Schalke over a potential deal for midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to German outlet BILD.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Bundesliga 2 outfit last season. He registered three goals and two assists from 18 games in all competitions.

His progress has caught the eye of United and Liverpool and BILD claim that both clubs have made specific enquiries to Schalke for him.

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are also admirers of the teenage midfielder and the latter have reportedly made an offer for his services.

United are yet to lodge a formal move, but it is claimed that it will cost £8.5m for any English club to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Ouedraogo could be a signing for the future

The youngster likes to operate from the central and attacking midfield positions. He had a brilliant debut last term as he scored and assisted against Hamburg.

Ouedraogo remained a key player for Schalke until November before he picked up a series of injuries.

The 6ft 3in youngster was initially sidelined with a hamstring issue before an ankle injury kept him out until early March.

Soon after his return, he suffered an adductor concern. He missed the final game with an ankle problem.

Ouedraogo missed almost 20 outings with injury setbacks. He still impressed with his goal contributions, high pressing, dribbling skills and duel winning ability.

United could consider him as a player for the future. In our opinion, the club should look to negotiate a lower fee for him on the back of an injury-plagued season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com