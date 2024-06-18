Man Utd are considering a €15m move for former France Under-20 international – report

Manchester United are showing interest in Red Bull Salzburg defender Oumar Solet.

The Red Devils want to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, and according to French news outlet RMC Sport, Solet has emerged as a potential target.

United have also been linked with the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Marc Guehi, but Solet could be a bargain purchase.

Solet is entering the final year of his Salzburg contract, and there’s no indication that he will pen a new deal with the Austrian giants.

RMC reports that he wants to leave Salzburg this summer, and the club will not stand in his way as they are keen to recoup a decent fee for his potential exit.

Several European clubs, including Bundesliga trio Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart, and champions Bayer Leverkusen, are already showing interest, so United must be proactive if they want to beat the competition.

Solet struggled with injuries last season. A combination of knee, thigh, and hamstring problems kept him out for 13 games.

However, he managed 28 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist. He featured 21 times in the Austrian top flight and kept seven clean sheets.

Solet would be a decent signing despite his injury record

Solet’s injury record is hugely concerning, but his remarkable statistics suggest he could still be a shrewd acquisition for United.

The 24-year-old’s defensive metrics are nothing short of eye-catching. In 21 league games, Solet recorded 1.8 interceptions, 1.3 tackles, 2.6 clearances, and a staggering 7.9 ball recoveries per 90 minutes.

Solet was also dominant in his duels. He won 63% of his ground contests and effectively leveraged his towering 6ft3 frame to win a remarkable 70% of his aerial duels.

According to RMC, Salzburg value the former France Under-20 international at around €12-15 million, and he would be a quality addition to bolster United’s defensive depth.

Solet’s injury record is enough to deter United from acting on their perceived interest.

However, the rewards far outweigh the risks at his current value, and the Frenchman could be a value-for-money addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

