Man Utd To Consider Other Targets Before Sofyan Amrabat Decision Taken

Manchester United to consider a range of midfield alternatives before deciding on signing Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal this summer, according to Manchester World.

Amrabat’s strong performance in the FA Cup final has led to suggestions that he could still have a future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United signed him for a €10m loan fee, with the option to make the transfer permanent for €20m with a further €5m in add-ons.

The midfielder has no plans to return to Fiorentina and would prefer to stay at Old Trafford amidst interest from Fulham.

Manchester United have not ruled out signing the Moroccan, who wants to remain in the Premier League, but no decision on him is imminent yet.

The club have not made a decision on whether to sign him on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United are keen to look at other midfield targets before taking a decision on Amrabat this summer.

The club are looking to sell Casemiro and signing the Moroccan on a permanent deal would be a cost-effective option.

However, they do not want to rush a decision despite the deadline for taking up the option on him looming.