Man Utd consider De Ligt move - Sunday's gossip

Manchester United consider move for Matthijs de Ligt, Arsenal keen on Keira Walsh and Jack Grealish could look to leave Manchester City.

Manchester United have started internal talks about a move for Bayern Munich's 24-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, who the German club value at about 50m euros (£42.3m). (Sky Sport Germany via TZ)

Manchester United do not intend to match Everton's £70m valuation of England defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, and will threaten to walk away from any deal, having had an initial offer worth up to £43m rejected. (Mirror)

Arsenal are interested in a making a move for 27-year-old Barcelona and England midfielder Keira Walsh. (Athletic - subscription required)

Valencia have made a £25m bid for 22-year-old Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, with the English forward - who has also been linked with Juventus - keen to remain in Spain having had a stint on loan at Getafe last season. (Mirror)

England winger Jack Grealish, 28, could seek a move away from Manchester City after struggling for first-team football last season but his high wages and contract up until 2027 may prove to be a stumbling block. (Football Insider)

AC Milan sent a scout to watch Armando Broja, 22, in action for Albania against Italy on Saturday as the Serie A club weigh up a possible move for the Chelsea striker. (Sky Sports Italy)

Lille have turned down a £42.3m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United but is said to prefer a transfer to Real Madrid. (Express)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, 29, is a target for new Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho, who worked with the Sweden defender during his time in charge at Old Trafford. (Fotomac)

Manchester United have joined AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of RB Salzburg striker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure, 17, who scored four goals in four games for Austria during the recent Under-17s European Championship. (Express)

Manchester City are aiming to hijack Real Madrid's move for River Plate's 16-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has a release clause of £45m. (Sport, via 90 Min)

Liverpool recently made an enquiry about 27-year-old Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton, who is part of Germany's squad at Euro 2024 and has a release clause of 22.5m euros (£19m). (Sport Bild - in German)

Juventus have moved ahead of Borussia Dortmund in trying to sign 24-year-old Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the German club. (Football Insider)