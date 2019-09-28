Man Utd confirm sudden departure of goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez

Emilio Alvarez (far left) had a close relationship with David de Gea and also worked with him at Atletico Madrid - Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed the sudden departure of goalkeeping coach, Emilio Alvarez.

Alvarez - who joined United in 2016 - enjoyed a close relationship with United's No 1, David De Gea, with whom he worked at Atletico Madrid before the goalkeeper's move to Old Trafford in 2011.

De Gea recently ended long-standing speculation about his future by signing a new four-year contract that ties him to the club until June 2023.

Alvarez's exit comes only three months after United appointed Richard Hartis as senior goalkeeping coach. Hartis was United's head of academy goalkeeping for 10 years until his departure in 2010.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, thanked Alvarez for his service. "I would like to thank Emilio for all his help and hard work since my return to the club," Solskjaer said. "We all wish him well for the future."

De Gea recently signed a new long-term contract at United Credit: Getty Images

Alvarez said: "I will always be proud of belonging to this club. Wishing you every success in your endeavours."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has urged players and fans to trust in his long-term version despite the club winning just two of their opening six Premier League fixtures.

"I never said it was going to be easy this season, I've said it many times. There will be ups and downs and highs and lows.

"When we lose a game and go through difficult periods it's time for us to trust ourselves and trust what we're doing and keep our eyes on the prize, and keep working to the principles that we believe in.

"It's not changing direction every game you lose. Every game in the Premier League is winnable but also losable, it's fine margins.

"You listen to the crowd at Old Trafford, they're amazing. Now is the time to keep supporting us because we are going through a leaner patch, both trophy-wise in the last few years and now with results in the last few games."