Man Utd confirm first £50m investment of the summer

Manchester United have confirmed plans to invest £50m into renovating their Carrington training ground, ending speculation they could search for a new home instead.

It was reported last month that INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford had conducted a full review of the infrastructure at United and concluded that Carrington was "not fit for purpose", urging the club to look for new training facilities instead.

However, that no longer appears to be the plan as United have now confirmed a sizeable investment into redeveloping their current property.

The men's first-team building will be refurbished "to deliver a world-class football facility with a positive culture to support future success".

The work, which will be conducted by Foster + Partners, will begin on Monday and is expected to last for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.

"We want to create a world class environment for our teams to win," said co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. "When we conducted a thorough review of the Carrington training facilities and met with our men's first team players, it was clear the standards had fallen below some of our peers.

"This project will ensure Manchester United’s training ground is once more renovated to the highest

standards.

"Lord Foster, a fellow Mancunian, has brought some great inspiration to the design, in conjunction with the Manchester United team and we look forward to seeing the improvement to the facilities but most importantly on the pitch."

The founder and executive Chairman of Foster + Partners, Lord Foster, added: "We are delighted to lead the renewal of Manchester United's training facility in Carrington.

"Our aim is to modernise and revitalise the building as a catalyst for future footballing success, creating spaces that inspire a culture of collaboration, unity and belonging.

"As a proud Mancunian, it is a particular honour for me to see Foster + Partners given this responsibility and we will ensure that our design captures the spirit of industry, grit and ambition that exemplifies both Manchester and Manchester United."