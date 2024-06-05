Man Utd confirm contract ‘discussions remain open’ with two experienced stars

Manchester United have confirmed that ‘discussions remain open’ with goalkeeper Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans over potential new contracts.

The Red Devils will be parting ways with Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Heaton and Evans are in a similar situation, but the club have today confirmed that talks are ongoing with the duo over renewals.

Young graduate Omari Forson has also been offered a new deal, but he has already made the decision to leave on a free transfer.

United likely to keep hold of Heaton and Evans

Heaton was the Red Devils’ third-choice goalkeeper last season behind summer signings Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The former Burnley man did not make a single appearance with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to stick with Onana in goal.

The Cameroonian did not feature in just one game. Bayindir got the nod in the FA Cup fourth round when Onana was away on international duty.

Heaton could face a similar situation next term, but we believe he could see out his career at United.

The 38-year-old is currently on £45,000 per week and could be persuaded to stay with a small pay-cut.

Meanwhile, Evans exceeded expectations after his surprise free transfer at the start of last season.

The Northern Irishman initially joined training to build his fitness, but the club signed him after failing to recruit a marquee centre-back.

The 36-year-old ended up playing a crucial part with 30 games for the Red Devils – an average of 53 minutes per appearance.

Evans was impressive with his distribution, aerial presence and ability to clear his lines.

He is no longer in his prime when it comes to his mobility and recovery pace, but remains a handy option with his good defensive skills.

It appears a no-brainer to keep him for another season at least. He may have to accept a reduction on his £65,000 per week salary to stay.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Capology.com