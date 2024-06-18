Man Utd in concrete talks with super agent Kia Joorabchian for star, Ten Hag wants him – report

Manchester United have opened concrete talks with Kia Joorabchian – the agent of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee – over a summer move for the Dutchman, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag wants the Netherlands international as he is keen on bolstering his attack having lost Anthony Martial.

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are also expected to be sold, and Man United need quality options in the final third following the underwhelming campaign both Antony and Marcus Rashford had in 2023-24.

?? Been told that concrete talks between ManUtd and Joshua Zirkzee‘s

top agent Kia Joorabchian have started! #Zirkzee, a top target for the attack of #MUFC again and as revealed today – after a total agreement with AC Milan is not in sight at this stage. Understand, ManUtd… pic.twitter.com/PPWI7LCJ2s — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2024

However, the Old Trafford club are not the only club keen on Zirkzee, with AC Milan looking to lure him to San Siro.

Man United have a chance to hijack the move as Milan have not reached an agreement with Bologna and the 23-year-old, and they are working on securing a verbal agreement for his services.

He has a £34 million release clause, which makes him a very attractive option for suitors, and such a fee means Man United can sign him without worrying about breaking Profit and Sustainability rules.

While Rasmus Hojlund had a decent debut Premier League campaign in 2023-24, the Denmark international striker needs a quality cover and challenger for his spot in the team, and Zirkzee fits the bill.

He ended the season with 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A games, helping Bologna secure Champions League football and he has been tipped to do better playing for a top side.

Zirkzee bagged 16 goals and nine assists while with Anderlecht in 2021-22 and the former Bayern Munich striker could be perfect for Man United.

He fits the profile of player Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking for this summer as the co-owner aims to get the best players for his side, and pipping competition to his services looks likely after they opened talks with his agent.