Man Utd close to signing ‘powerful’ £34m star Erik ten Hag wants, final decision pending – report

Manchester United have reached an agreement with the representative of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee over the commission, according to Nick Semeraro.

The Red Devils are determined to sign a new striker this summer and it was reported yesterday that they are expected to meet the £34 million release clause to land Zirkzee.

United have now agreed on the brokerage fee with his agent Kia Joorabchian. A transfer now depends on the will of the player, who is currently at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands.

AC Milan are also vying to sign the Dutchman and are still confident that he will choose them.

Zirkzee, who was described as a ‘powerful‘ striker by Bayern II manager Holger Seitz, registered 12 goals and seven assists from 37 appearances for Bologna last season.

United have an upper hand over Milan after agent deal

Both United and Milan are prepared to pay the striker’s buy-out clause. The main stumbling block has been the agent commission and United have now made a breakthrough.

Joorabchian has reportedly offered a discount on his payment (£13m) to United. The Rossoneri have not been afforded the same luxury due to his ‘terrible relations’ with them.

As things stand, Milan are reluctant to pay the higher commission. This could play into United’s favour, but the club may have to wait until July to secure a transfer agreement.

Zirkzee is currently with his country at Euro 2024. If he gives the green light, United could conduct his medical in Germany. However, they may not pay his clause until July 1.

The Red Devils need to balance their books with player sales before the end of the month. The hierarchy would surely not want to add more losses to their financial accounts.

Zirkzee would be a quality signing to compete for places with Rasmus Hojlund. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly determined to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com