Man Utd have clear interest in signing £34m star with 19 goals/assists – Sky Sports

Manchester United have identified Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as one of their primary targets this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are aiming to sign a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial set to leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

Sky Sports claim that the club have a clear interest in signing Zirkzee from Bologna. The 23-year-old has a £34 million release clause in his contract.

Arsenal and AC Milan are also admirers of the Dutchman. Milan held talks with his representative in London recently, but nothing has been agreed.

United have difficult task of signing Zirkzee

Zirkzee had a good second season with Bologna. He registered 12 goals and seven assists from 37 appearances across all competitions.

Aside from his goal involvements, he had a passing accuracy of almost 80 percent playing up front. He also impressed with his hold-up play and chance creation.

The striker created 11 big chances in Serie A which was the joint-fourth highest.

Zirkzee has the potential to become an elite striker in the long run, but we don’t believe the Dutchman will make the move to the Premier League this summer.

He clearly has the ambition to continue in Serie A and has already agreed terms with Milan. The only stumbling block is the commission for his agent.

Kia Joorabchian is eyeing a huge brokerage of £13m to sanction the deal, but the Rossoneri are reluctant to pay the fee and are aiming to lower his demands.

Zirkzee looks unlikely to change his stance anytime soon. It is only a matter of time before the Rossoneri find a solution with Joorabchian for a summer transfer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com