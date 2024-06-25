Man Utd To Carry Out Changes To Backroom Staff As Erik ten Hag Nears New Deal

Manchester United are set to carry out changes to Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff as part of the new deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag survived an end-of-season review after Manchester United decided to stick with him despite holding talks with several managers.

Manchester United have also been in talks with the Dutchman and his representatives over a new deal.

He indicated recently that there is work to do before the new deal could be in place but it seems progress has been made.

A new contract is close to getting agreed upon and he will sign on the dotted line, with his representatives finalising terms this week.

As part of the proposed new deal, Manchester United are also set to carry out changes to the Dutchman’s backroom staff.

The club are in talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy to join Ten Hag’s staff and he is reportedly close to agreeing to return to Old Trafford in the new role.

Ten Hag is also expected to less of a say on transfers with Manchester United keen to move to a club-led recruitment strategy.