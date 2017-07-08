Man Utd-bound Lukaku arrested in Los Angeles over noise complaint

Goal summarises the biggest transfer talk involving the Red Devils as Jose Mourinho embarks on another big summer of spending

Romelu Lukaku will appear in a United States court in October after being arrested in Los Angeles last week over a noise complaint.

The Everton striker, who is on the brink of joining Manchester United for £75m, has been holidaying in the U.S and was given a “misdemeanour citation” following the incident on 2 July.

A Beverly Hills police statement said Lukaku was released at the scene of the incident, in which officers responded to five other noise complaints at the same location.

The full statement read: “On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli.

“Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 - Excessive Noise.

“The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

“These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

“Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017.”

United revealed on Saturday that they have agreed reached an agreement with Everton to sign Lukaku in a mega-money deal.

Lukaku, who scored 25 goals in 37 Premier League games for the Toffees last season, had also been a top target for Chelsea but the league champions are set to miss out on the forward.

United had initially been keen to land Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata but moved for Lukaku after growing frustrated with negotiations with the Liga outfit.