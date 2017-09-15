Mourinho reveals Pogba replacement plans with Man Utd star to miss 'a few matches' with hamstring injury

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will miss “a few matches” after suffering a hamstring injury.

The influential Frenchman, 24, had to be withdrawn after just 19 minutes during United's Champions League victory over Basel on Tuesday after sustaining the muscular problem.

Pogba, who has played a key role in United's unbeaten start to the new Premier League season, was pictured leaving Old Trafford after the game on crutches.

Mourinho has confirmed the Frenchman is definitely ruled out of Sunday's league clash against Everton and expects the midfielder to sit out of a couple of other games.

"I don't know," said Mourinho when asked how long Pogba would be out for ahead of the Everton game.

"I just know that it's a muscular injury, he's out for the weekend match, that's the only match I'm thinking about. I don't think further than that.

"So for me, it's simple and objective: He's not playing this weekend. I just know it's a hamstring problem.

“I don't know how many [games], but we are going to play without Pogba for a few matches but we have other players."









Mourinho added on MUTV: “That is an opportunity for others and the others are ready to get that opportunity, and to perform.

"Of course we feel sorry that we lose a player but we are calm and confident, because it is an opportunity for people who are ready to take it.”

Ander Herrera has been tipped to replace Pogba against Everton, with the Spain midfielder having not been involved in the matchday squad for the win over Basel.

Marouane Fellaini, who replaced Pogba against Basel and scored the opening goal in the 3-0 success, is another option to come in against his former side, along with club captain Michael Carrick.

Pogba scored two goals and registered as many assists in United's first four league games, helping them rack up 10 points from a possible 12.

Mourinho also revealed that Luke Shaw has recovered from a foot injury, though he expects Marcos Rojo to remain sidelined for a “couple of months.”