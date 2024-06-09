Man Utd get big boost in signing Yoro as Real Madrid refuse to pay over £34m

Man Utd get big boost in signing Yoro as Real Madrid refuse to pay over £34m

Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro with Real Madrid reluctant to pay over £34 million for him.

The Red Devils are in the transfer market for a new centre-back, with Raphael Varane expected to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30.

United may prefer a right-footed option to replace the Frenchman and it was recently reported that the club are in the race for Yoro alongside Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

AS (page 16) now claims they won’t go beyond £34m to secure his services.

PSG are prepared to make a higher transfer offer and United should also make a similar approach for the highly-rated defender.

United need to lure Yoro amid his Madrid preference

United are set to lose Varane this summer. Instead of pursuing another established star on big wages, the focus could be on an emerging talent.

Yoro would be an ideal fit for the club, considering he is only 18 years of age and has huge potential.

Although his form was not the best at the end of last season, he continues to be tracked by elite European clubs due to his strong ball-playing attributes.

The youngster had a passing accuracy of 92 percent last term with 63 percent duels won. He also made 3.9 recoveries and three clearances per outing for Lille.

Lille will likely be compelled to sell with his contract expiring next summer. Yoro wants to join Madrid, but a deal may eventually depend on the fee.

PSG aim to take advantage of the situation, and United should go head-to-head with the Ligue 1 giants for the talented Frenchman.

Yoro may have to choose an alternative club if Madrid don’t change their stance. United can convince him with a starting role.

The youngster could also be tempted by the club’s high-profile reputation and the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Stats from Sofascore.com.