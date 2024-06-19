Man Utd get big boost in agreeing deal for ‘powerful’ £34m star after agent ‘discount’ – report

Manchester United have been handed a big boost in the pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to journalist Nick Semeraro.

The Red Devils are eyeing a new centre-forward and it was reported yesterday that the club are in concrete talks with Kia Joorabchian, who is the agent of Zirkzee.

Semeraro, who has a good reputation in Italy, has now revealed that Joorabchian has issued an ultimatum to AC Milan. They must close the deal or negotiations will end.

The 52-year-old is currently eyeing a huge commission of £13 million, but he is prepared to provide a discount to United unlike Milan with whom ‘relations are terrible’.

United handed big boost in Zirkzee pursuit

The Dutchman had a productive 2023/24 season with Bologna. He registered 12 goals and provided seven assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

Aside from goal involvements, Zirkzee was also brilliant with his ability to glide past opponents with his sublime dribbling and pace on the counter-attack.

He has the traits to become an elite striker in the long run and United could be in pole position to land him, having entered into concrete talks with Joorabchian.

Zirkzee’s £34 million release clause is affordable for any elite European club, but the main stumbling block has been the £13m fee demanded by his representative.

Milan have clearly refused to pay the price. United are in the same situation, but Joorabchian is probably looking to create ties with INEOS by offering a discount.

Zirkzee, who was described as a ‘powerful‘ striker by Bayern II manager Holger Seitz, would be a superb signing to compete for places with Rasmus Hojlund.

