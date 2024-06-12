Man Utd back away from Matthijs de Ligt due to finances of potential deal

Manchester United are not currently planning on entering the race for Matthijs de Ligt due to the financial package needed to secure his signing, 90min understands.

De Ligt has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer following a two-season spell at the Allianz Arena.

Sources have told 90min that Bayern are indeed open to selling De Ligt, though they will struggle to recoup the total €77m fee they paid to Juventus for him back in 2022. However, there is recognition within the club that it could be beneficial just to shift his significant salary from their wage bill.

United have been tipped as a potential destination for the Dutchman, who previously worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

But given the substantial transfer fee and wage packet needed to wrap up a deal, United are not looking into a deal at this point in time. They are, however, in the market for a new centre-back following the expiration of Raphael Varane's contract.

Paris Saint-Germain too have been linked with De Ligt, but the feeling emanating from most of Europe's top clubs is they want to see what Bayern's price tag for the defender is before firming up any interest.

De Ligt has previously received offers to join the Saudi Pro League. He was not interested in prior approaches, but such a move cannot be completely ruled out given the finances on offer.

New Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany is planning to hold face-to-face talks with De Ligt when he returns for pre-season training in order to understand his stance on his own future, while the Belgian is planning a similar meeting with Dayot Upamecano, who has also been linked with an exit.

However, Upamecano does not intend to leave Bayern, where he remains under contract until 2026. There is also no indication that he will be forced out by the club.

Bayern are currently well-stocked at centre-back having made two additions there for the 2023/24 season, signing Kim Min-jae from Napoli in the summer and later bringing in Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur during the January window.