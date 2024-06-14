Man Utd aware Barca want to lure star away, they now want to hand him improved contract – report

Barcelona are interested in recruiting the services of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this summer, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Red Devils are aware of their interest and are looking to hand the youngster an improved and extended contract, with talks ongoing with his representatives.

Mainoo established himself as a force to reckon with in midfield during the last Premier League campaign, and Barca have been impressed with the Man United academy graduate from the look of things.

The La Liga club recently hired a new manager in Hansi Flick and are hoping to bolster their squad this summer after an underwhelming 2023-24, which ended without any trophy.

Mainoo has what it takes to make Barca better but he will not be moving to Spain or another club anytime soon.

The 19-year-old loves Man United are is among the three players Sir Jim Ratcliffe has no plans to sell going forward.

The Red Devils co-owner wants to build the future of the club on Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, and it is unsurprising to see suitors starting to come forward for him.

The teenage sensation is currently at the European Championship with England and could further attract more top clubs if he ends up getting the chance to impress.

Mainoo signed a new long-term contract with Man United in February 2023 and is due a fresh deal on better terms.

He currently earns around £20,000 per week but deserves at least a £100,000-a-week contract, and his representatives will hope they can get him the best deal during talks.

Negotiations are expected to ramp up after Euro 2024, and a stellar outing at the tournament will see his value and worth skyrocket following his impressive breakout season.

Major squad changes are expected at Man United this summer, but the aforementioned trio will not be going anywhere as the Red Devils know they have what it takes to become world-beaters and help turn their fortunes around as they look to return to the pinnacle of English and European football.