Man Utd and Arsenal Rejoice: PSG Star’s Reasons for Not Returning to Paris Next Season Revealed

Paris Saint-Germain have a transfer saga on their hands with Xavi Simons, who won’t decide on his future until after UEFA Euro 2024. Nonetheless, it seems as though the 21-year-old won’t be playing in the French capital next season.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all contacted PSG about potentially buying Simons. However, PSG has decided not to sell him this summer because a significant portion of the transfer fee would go to PSV if he’s sold before January 2025.

Nonetheless, more information from the French media outlet notes the reason why Simons is keen on going out on loan rather than playing for PSG. Simons isn’t ruling out a return to the reigning Ligue 1 champions, but currently, he isn’t inclined towards it.

He believes Paris and Ligue 1 aren’t the best settings for his development. His aim is to establish himself in his preferred position, aspiring to take on a leadership role with significant playing time—guarantees he feels Luis Enrique’s management style, which includes constant rotation and tactical changes in positions, may not provide.

Nevertheless, Enrique appreciates Xavi’s profile and versatility. Still, this news bodes well for the Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich, who are keen on the player.