Man Utd, Arsenal & Bayern Munich 'express interest' in Barcelona target

Manchester United and Arsenal are both reported to have "expressed interest" in Paris Saint-Germain talent Xavi Simons, who has also been heavily linked with former club Barcelona.

Simons was part of the Netherlands team that kicked off Euro 2024 with a narrow win over Poland on Sunday, coming into the tournament off the back of a season on loan with RB Leipzig. He has played only 11 times for PSG since joining their youth ranks as a 16-year-old, but not at all since the French giants exercised a buy-back option to re-sign him in 2023 after a season at PSV Eindhoven.

With his loan in Leipzig over, Simons now looks set for more time away from the club, but whether that be a permanent transfer or another loan remains unclear.

L'Equipe explains that Simons, now 21, is seeking assurances like consistent playing time and a regular position, as well as a leadership role. But while PSG are increasingly gearing towards a younger team and the player is liked by coach Luis Enrique for his versatility, the suggestion is that Simons no longer sees PSG as the right fit for what he wants in terms of development.

The publications adds that no decision has been made and Simons will inform PSG of his intentions after the European Championship is over, although given his stance on staying, leaving emerges as the more likely desire by default.

Manchester United and Arsenal, clubs in the market to strengthen this summer – albeit for different reasons, are claimed to have been in touch already. The same is said of Bayern Munich, but not Barcelona despite recent claims to the contrary that have emerged from the media in Catalonia.

Even though some suitors have made clear their willingness to pay a "good transfer fee" – for reference, PSG secured Simons' return last summer for just €6m – they are obliged to pay PSV a substantial sell-on fee as per the terms of their deal if they let him go before January 2025. Therefore, from a financial perspective, PSG would be better holding off on a permanent exit.