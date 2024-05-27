Man Utd approach De Zerbi - Tuesday's gossip

The latest on Manchester United's managerial search, while Newcastle and Liverpool compete for an English goalkeeper - and PSG chase a Premier League star.

Manchester United have spoken to ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi over the possibility of succeeding Erik ten Hag as manager. (Guardian)

But United are considering retaining Ten Hag as their manager. (Manchester Evening News)

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new long-term contract despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required)

Paris St-Germain are ready to battle Manchester City and Arsenal for £100m-rated Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26. (Goal)

Former England midfielder Adam Lallana, 36, is in talks over a return to Southampton on a free transfer when his Brighton contract expires next month. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea are considering rivalling Newcastle for English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 26, who will be a free agent when his Fulham contract expires next month. (The i)

Southampton will try to sign West Ham's English winger Flynn Downes, 25, and Newcastle's 30-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser on permanent deals after successful loan spells last season. (Daily Echo)

Leicester may target West Brom boss Carlos Corberan should Enzo Maresca join Chelsea. (Talksport)

Newcastle are considering a £20m bid for Burnley's 21-year-old England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford. (Mail)

Liverpool also want Trafford, with their Republic of Ireland keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 25, looking to leave the club. (Football Insider)

Manchester United expect 32-year-old Brazil midfielder Casemiro to sign for a Saudi Pro League club this summer and are willing to sell him at an enormous loss. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are not interested in another move for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet, 28. The Frenchman has just finished a season-long loan at Villa Park. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs interested in Leeds United's 22-year-old Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace part-owner John Textor is stepping up his bid to buy Everton, with a proposed purchase by US-based investment group 777 Partners unlikely to go ahead. (Sky Sports)

Potential new Napoli boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Chelsea's 31-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to replace 25-year-old Nigeria frontman Victor Osimhen, who hopes to join a Premier League team. (Corriere Della Sera)

Championship side Norwich City want 26-year-old Danish left-back Martin Frese, whose contract with Nordsjaelland is set to expire. (Bold - in Danish)

AC Milan are interested in 25-year-old Tottenham and Brazil right-back Emerson Royal. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain and the Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 21, wants to join Barcelona despite interest from Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid are ready to offer in excess of £25m for Lille's 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro, who has also been linked with Paris St-Germain and Liverpoool. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick will sign a two-year deal to become Barcelona boss on Wednesday. (Fabrizio Romano)