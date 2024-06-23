Man Utd approach legendary striker to join Erik ten Hag's coaching staff

Manchester United have made a move to bring legendary former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy onto Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

The ex-Netherlands forward was in charge of PSV Eindhoven for the 2022/23 season having previously managed their Jong side and has been tipped to take over from the departed Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

However, reports now claim United want Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances during his player career at Old Trafford, to link up with Ten Hag's backroom team.

With vast changes expected at United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' investment last season, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Red Devils have approached Van Nistelrooy as part of a shake-up of their coaching team.

He won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield in his five seasons as a United player.

Shortly after his retiring as a player, Van Nistelrooy worked with PSG's youth age groups and later led the senior side to a KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield double in 2022/23.

Ten Hag's continued position as manager was finally confirmed earlier this month and the former Ajax boss has also revealed a new contract will be discussed in the near future.

The Dutchman was retained after a rousing FA Cup final victory against Manchester City, which secured the club Europa League football after finishing eighth in the Premier League as injuries took a significant toll on the squad.

While it was reported prior to the cup final success at Wembley Stadium that United had opted to sack Ten Hag regardless of the prospective result, co-owner Ratcliffe later insisted the decision to keep him was down to the "environment" around the manager being more to blame than Ten Hag himself.